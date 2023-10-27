City watchdog to review NatWest over Farage failures

natwest

The City watchdog has launched a review into NatWest after the taxpayer-backed bank admitted “serious failings” over the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank account.

On Friday the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it was looking into “potential regulatory breaches” by the group and its subsidiary, Coutts, after staff claimed the former Brexit campaigner’s values ​​clashed with those of the bank. , Mr Farage’s bank accounts were closed.

It came just minutes after NatWest said an independent review by law firm Travers Smith found that the decision to “debank” Mr Farage was lawful but that it was mishandled.

The review argued that the decision to close Mr Farage’s account was largely for business reasons and that comments made by former NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose to a BBC journalist about the matter amounted to an “honest mistake”.

A separate investigation by the UK Information Commissioner has already established that Dame Alison, who resigned over the scandal, breached data protection laws when commenting on Mr Farage’s account.

NatWest chief executive Dame Alison Rose resigns in wake of debunking scandal – Holly Adams/Bloomberg

Mr Farage branded Travers Smith’s review “a whitewash”.

In a statement this morning, the FCA said Travers Smith’s review “highlighted potential regulatory breaches” and revealed it is now looking into how NatWest closes accounts, based on customer complaints and the firm’s governance. How does one handle it?

As part of the investigation, the FCA said it would interview “relevant bank employees” – a group that may include Sir Howard Davies, the chairman who initially accused Dame Alison of leaking confidential information to Mr Farage. Later, he was allowed to continue in the post.

On Friday, Sir Howard confirmed that the board had not yet decided what it would do about Dame Alison’s salary for 2023, which could amount to more than £5 million.

The Travers Smith review said the decision to close Mr Farage’s accounts was “primarily” a business decision, but that “other factors” had also played a role, such as Mr Farage’s political views.

Internal documents first revealed by the Telegraph revealed that Coats staff had prepared a dossier on various statements by Mr Farage on everything from Brexit to immigration and claimed these “aligned” with the bank’s own values. Were not.

Travers Smith said Coutts had a “contractual right” to close the account, but did not properly inform Mr Farage of his decision or lodge a complaint with him for “several months”. .

Sir Howard said: “We once again apologize to Mr Farage for how he was treated.

“Their experience fell below the standards any customer should expect.”

The FCA said: “In recent weeks, we have received confirmation from both firms [NatWest and Coutts] We are now reviewing how the companies’ governance, systems and controls are working to identify and address any significant deficiencies.

“This supervisory work will include the use of our statutory information gathering powers, interviews with relevant bank staff and a review of appropriate policies or procedures.

“This will also include how these issues may impact on the wider fair treatment of customers.”

NatWest shares fell in early trading as the bank separately reported disappointing results, beating expectations for the bank’s profits as rising interest rates began to erode higher earnings. Shares fell as much as 18 per cent after the announcement, which reported a profit of £866 million for the three months to the end of September, compared with the expected £891 million.

NatWest said this was partly due to the expiry of mortgage deals signed with customers during the Covid pandemic, which were more profitable than those signed now.

The bank issued £7.5 billion of new mortgages during the quarter, compared with £7.6 billion in the previous three months and down from £11 billion in the same period last year.

