City View Green Holdings Inc. announces strategic review

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 7, 2023) – City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE:CVGR) (OTC PINK:CVGRF) (“City Look” Or “company“), an innovative Canadian-based cannabis-infused edibles manufacturing company, has announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has convened a meeting to explore, review and evaluate a wide range of strategic options with the intention of unlocking Maximize shareholder value. The Board’s strategic review process will include an assessment of the Company’s current strategic direction, operations, market valuation and capital structure and consideration of appropriate strategic, business and financial alternatives for the Company. which may include one or more of the following: continuation as a standalone public company, strategic investor investment, acquisition or merger that may include substantially all of the company’s businesses or assets and any other strategic options that may be considered in its strategic Can be identified during review.

The Board has not set a timetable for completing the strategic review process nor have any decisions been made regarding strategic options at this time. There can be no assurance that the review process will result in a transaction. City View will provide updates as more information becomes available.

While the review process continues, City View’s management remains committed to executing the company’s strategy and business plan with the full support of the Board.

City View is a leading consumer packaged goods company focused on the development of cannabis-infused edibles with the receipt of its Cannabis Act Processing License on April 30, 2021. Additionally, City View owns a 27.5% stake in Bud Hut Inc. Hutt”), a retail-focused cannabis company in Alberta. For more information visit: www.cityviewgreen.ca.

