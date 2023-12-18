Dec. 17 – Traverse City – Heidi Scheppe was happy to see another unanimous decision to make her Traverse City’s next city treasurer and finance director, this time from one of the city commissioners.

City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said Sheppey, Grand Traverse County’s current treasurer, had already received approval from a four-person interview team as well as incoming City Manager Elizabeth Vogel.

He was part of that interview team, and told city commissioners that Scheppe’s future department reacted with joy upon hearing of his impending appointment.

“We know she can step in on Day 1 and make a role,” Marantette said.

Scheppe, who has served as county treasurer since 2012, has experience in every area related to the position of city treasurer, Marentette said — she’ll re-familiarize herself with payroll and accounts payable, but the county’s finance department. Has experience in this from my time with.

Scheppe said it’s a big difference between what she does now for Grand Traverse County and her upcoming role with the city, because the county has a separate finance director while the city has combined the positions.

She will start on January 15 and will become the fourth person to hold the role in as many years.

Bill Twitmeyer retired from the position in mid-2020 after a long tenure, after which then-City Manager Marty Colburn hired Kelly Martin.

They fired him after a little more than a year, then hired James Henderson, who departed at the end of 2022.

Since then, Jahnna Robinson has served as interim treasurer and finance director, with Twitmeyer helping out here and there.

Mayor Amy Shamro thanked everyone in the department for the work they have done over the past few years. He also noted that outgoing interim City Manager Nate Ganzer made sure to include Vogel in the hiring process.

“It’s part of a seamless transition that Nate and Liz were also able to work on,” he said.

Scheppe called Twitmeyer a mentor, and said he was eager to “come in and roll up his sleeves.”

She will start with an annual salary of $130,691.50, compared with $100,475 as county treasurer, according to county and city data.

State law puts it on County Prosecutor Noel Moegenberg, County Probate Judge Jennifer Whitten and County Clerk Bonnie Sheeley to fill the vacancy left by Scheppe.

