A city councilor wants the Brantford Police Services Board to apologize on behalf of Chief Rob Davis for comments that appeared in local media.

“I just want to address a comment made in the local media that I think calls into question the actions of this committee at its last meeting,” Coun. Dan McCrary said at the Dec. 13 city finance committee meeting. “I believe the police chief used the word ‘ambush’ to describe the interrogative nature of the activities of this committee.

“I think the Police Services Board should take note, if they chose to respond, to the comments and questions that this committee put to the chief when he was last here.”

“An apology from the board may be an order from him (Chief Davis),” McCreary said.

The police department is facing a $1.7 million deficit and committee members, including McCreary, Coun. Gino Caputo and Mayor Kevin Davis asked the police chief several questions about the deficit at the committee’s November meeting.

The committee then voted to send a list of 18 questions about the projected deficit to the Police Services Board. It also asked the police chief to be present at the December 13 finance committee meeting.

The request was discussed at the Police Services Board of 7 December and at that meeting the Chief of Police described the 15 November finance meeting as an “ambush”.

The Police Board denied the Finance Committee’s request for Davis to appear at the December 13 Finance Committee meeting.

Meanwhile, Martin said new information provided to the Police Services Board sheds light on the projected police budget deficit.

“I just want to inform the board about something that we found out at the Police Services Board,” Martin said. “The salary cap in 2023 (police budget) was underestimated by more than $3 million.

“Had this been stated correctly it would have resulted in a 13.3 percent increase in the 2023 budget instead of 7.4 percent.”

If the numbers were correct, Martin said the police service would have a $1 million surplus.

Martin said, “If that were the case, I doubt it would be before the committee now.” “I just wanted the Finance Committee to be aware of new information that was recently revealed at the Police Services Board.”

County. Gino Caputo questioned the amount of overtime paid to executives, adding to the estimated deficit of nearly $1 million.

“In my business, I have managers who have to send me weekly reports about hours,” Caputo said. “We keep track of the hours every day so we know where we are.

“How did we get to a situation where we’re spending such enormous amounts of overtime and no one knows about it?”

In response to a question about overtime, Martin said the board authorized the police chief to hire additional officers to cover WSIB (Workplace Safety and Insurance Board) benefits due to PTSD – post-traumatic stress disorder. Have done.

Additionally, the Brantford Police Service could not find enough seats in the police college to train officers, Martin said.

He said, as a result, the service’s overtime mitigation plan failed due to the fact that the service could not train officers to work at regular pay instead of overtime pay.

The plans call for the deficit to be covered with funds from the city’s corporate contingency reserves.

Meanwhile, the Finance Committee elected McCreary as its new chair on December 13. He replaced Martin.

