Nov. 14—The city of Santa Fe realized $16.5 million in windfall gross receipts tax revenue during the most recent fiscal year, and officials have already drawn up a list of ways to spend it.

The gross receipts tax is the city’s largest revenue generator, and brought in $154,276,680 in the 2023 fiscal year, according to a news release issued Monday. The gross receipts tax in Santa Fe is 8.1875%, after it was reduced by one percentage point over the summer.

The windfall revenue is $16,576,680, of which about $2.3 million is allocated for wage increases and subsidy transfers required by city law, city spokeswoman Amy Akmal wrote in an email.

This leaves $14.25 million that can be used on projects selected by city officials, including retention incentives and pay raises for employees and various infrastructure upgrades.

Typical offers include:

* $1.5 million for soccer facility improvements, including $1 million for improvements to the Salvador Pérez soccer field and parking lot and $500,000 for the design of the Municipal Recreation Complex Soccer Valley expansion.

* $1.148 million for a $1,000 retention incentive for all city staff members who commit to remain with the city through June 2024.

* $1 million for the purchase of an ambulance as well as the hiring of eight to 10 additional staff within the Department of Community Health and Safety.

* $1 million to replace the Municipal Recreation Complex waste irrigation supply system.

* $1 million for potential salary increases as a result of the completion of the city’s most recent class and compensation study.

* $800,000 for infrastructure planning for midtown development.

* $500,000 for “forecasting equipment for the water system within the Department of Public Utilities,” according to the release.

* $150,000 for contractual services for the Department of Human Resources.

* $60,000 for contractual services to plan for a future department focused on code enforcement and “quick response to constituent concerns and complaints.”

The proposals also include funding for new hires in various departments, including $115,000 for an additional Finance Department employee; $175,000 to hire a director for the city’s newly created Office of Equity and Inclusion; $200,000 to create a new position in the Planning and Land Use Department and $181,000 to hire two new employees to process public records requests in the City Attorney’s Office.

At a recent meeting, City Attorney Erin McSherry said the city has received more than 8,000 requests for Public Records Act inspections this year, which she called “a huge burden” for the current three employees.

It’s unclear whether funding for the Office of Equity and Inclusion might ultimately be split among more than one individual. The resolution creating the office directs the city manager to appoint “at least one full-time employee.”

Giving an update to the City Council Finance Committee on Monday evening, Assistant Finance Department Director Alexis Lotero said Santa Fe’s gross receipts tax revenue was up 8% from the previous fiscal year.

The city’s overall financial picture “was better than expected” when the budget was presented, he said.

According to an analysis of the city’s GRT revenues through April, about 30% came from retail spending. Other important generators include accommodation and food services 14%, professional, scientific and technical services 12% and construction 10%.

Proposals for how to spend the GRT revenues will go before the City Council for approval as budget adjustment proposals.

A proposal regarding incentives for city workers was approved unanimously at a recent City Council meeting, and will be returned for final approval after bargaining is completed with unions representing city workers. will be sent. Other proposals will be presented in the upcoming Finance Committee and Governing Body meetings.

The City Council earlier this year approved a 2024 fiscal year budget anticipating $137,700,000 in GRT revenues.

