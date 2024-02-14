Citizens across Europe need equal access to contraception

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

Contraception is important to achieve gender equality. Individuals should be able to make informed choices about their bodies and their sexual health, writes MEP Robert Beadron.

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate and enjoy love and affection, but it is also a time to emphasize the right to bodily autonomy and health.

This is a good moment to consider the importance of freedom and ability to decide how and when to plan your family and whether or not to use contraception.

Access to modern, high-quality contraceptives and accessible contraceptive information is an essential element of sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), which are human rights that are inseparable from the realization as well as the achievement of the fundamental right to health. Gender equality and elimination of gender-based violence.

When women have the right to decide about the number and spacing of their children, they are more likely to access the education and employment they desire, resulting in happier families and a more progressive, prosperous society.

Yet, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), we still have to overcome a number of barriers, such as the limited choice of contraceptive methods available; limited access to services, especially among the young, the poor, and the unmarried; fear or experience side effects; cultural or religious opposition; poor quality of services available; Bias of users and providers and gender-based barriers to accessing services.

I am convinced that the EU must play an important role in ensuring that high-quality contraceptive services are available in every corner of the Union, from the shores of Portugal to the shores of Romania and Bulgaria.

We must ensure equal rights throughout the European region, so that, for example, Polish women can finally have the same rights as Finnish, Spanish or French women.

Mapping Europe on access to contraception

Although Europe has the highest contraceptive prevalence rates and the lowest abortion rates in the world, a clear East-West divide still affects the region.

The Contraceptive Policy Atlas Europe 2024 by the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights (EPF) shows that only 10 out of 47 countries – representing 21% of the countries analyzed – have good or exceptional government websites on contraception. Are.

The research also shows that 93% of the countries analyzed covered counseling within the national health care system, and only 43% of the countries covered contraceptives, including long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs).

In the atlas, we see that Luxembourg, the UK, France and Belgium provide full contraceptive coverage for young people and vulnerable groups; Their national health care systems also cover LARC and provide accessible and free consultation.

Sadly, my home country Poland, Hungary, two EU member states, and Armenia received the lowest scores. Their national health care systems do not expect any coverage plans, not even for young people and vulnerable groups.

There is also a clear need for better information on government websites, and emergency contraception available only on prescription.

Within the Polish government, we are working hard to remove the prescription requirement and restore free access to contraception, so that emergency contraception can soon be available to all Polish women and girls.

EU’s fight for reproductive rights

While each country attempts to advance its own domestic regulations, the EU should play a key role in ensuring coherence and alignment in member states’ contraceptive policies.

We must raise awareness of the range of high-quality modern contraceptive methods, including the most reliable, such as LARC, including intrauterine devices (IUDs), implantable contraceptives, injections and other methods defined by WHO as safe and effective .

The EU must secure funding and make modern contraceptive methods and supplies accessible and available to those who cannot afford them, including vulnerable people, young people and adults of reproductive age.

In view of the current backlash against gender equality across the EU and globally, we must take action to unequivocally condemn attacks on women’s rights and support calls for the standardization of women’s rights across the Union.

Just a week after we managed to reach an agreement with the European Council on the EU’s first legislation to tackle violence against women, the European Parliament is determined to keep up the fight until Must be resolved until women are included everywhere in the EU. Be protected from all forms of gender-based violence and enjoy truly equal rights.

It’s about making free and informed choices

Individuals should be able to make informed choices about their bodies and their sexual health; This is a fundamental aspect of gender equality that requires public authorities across Europe to develop and promote quality family planning services with a human rights and evidence-based approach.

Finally, we must care for our children – girls and boys – by providing quality comprehensive sexuality education (CSE), which includes scientifically accurate information about human development, anatomy, and reproductive health, as well as information about contraception, childbirth, And includes information about sexually transmitted diseases. Infection (STI).

Only then can we guarantee that adults of reproductive age throughout the EU, especially women and girls, can make their free and informed choices and enjoy sexual and reproductive health rights and all related health services without any form of discrimination. Can have full and universal access.

Robert Biedron (Nova Levica/S&D) is a Member of the European Parliament (MEP).

