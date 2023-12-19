'Citizen science' helps uncover Columbian hummingbird mystery

Cristina Rueda-Uribe at Parque National Natural Chingza in Colombia. jesse williamson

Colombian biologists have taken advantage of hundreds of observations made by non-scientists to build a picture of the hummingbird’s range in time and space.

Colombia is a global hotspot of deforestation, where hundreds of bird species have been losing their habitat in recent years, making it extremely important to be able to take snapshots of different species, especially those species that live at different altitudes and Move between scenarios.

Cristina Rueda-Uribe, a PhD candidate at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, explains that she focuses on hummingbirds in the high-mountain ecosystems of elfin forest and alpine grassland (parmo) in the northern Andes mountain range.

“I’m particularly interested in these animals because they have a very important role as pollinators of plants, and we know that they move across altitudes and ecosystems to follow flowering pulses,” she says, “but It has been little studied, partly because of the difficulty tracking such small animals but also because we lack long-term monitoring of biodiversity processes in this region.”

A research article titled Citizen Science Data reveals altitudinal movements and seasonal ecosystem use by hummingbirds in the Andes Mountains and has been published in the journal Nature. echography, Rueda-Uribe and his co-authors estimated the movement of Andean hummingbirds by calculating changes in their range (including altitude) and their ecosystems, thanks to “citizen science” data.

Rueda-Uribe explains that “citizen science” data is generated by people who publish records of the species they see or hear in public databases, which helps scientists and also non-scientists understand the nature of nature. Allows to connect more together.

“The power of these data lies in the fact that their use is becoming more and more popular, so millions of data points are readily available at large spatial scales and covering different time periods,” she says, “This makes it easier for scientists to That’s much more than the largest research budgets in the world and even collect all the time.”

a winding path

Rueda-Uribe was born in Bogotá, Colombia, but at an early age his family moved to Brazil and over a seven-year period he toured the country, from the falls of Iguaçu in the south to the submerged rainforests of the Amazon. Answer.

She went on to study biology as a graduate student, but did not immediately feel the need for research.

“As a graduate student in biology I was happy with every class and field trip, but then I was put off from continuing my career in academia because I couldn’t see the clear line between being a researcher and making a real impact in the real world. Couldn’t see the connection, that is, the possibility of making a difference in people’s everyday lives.”

Rueda-Uribe says she worked in science communication and teaching instead, until she met researchers at the Alexander von Humboldt Research Institute, who inspired her to return to research.

“I got a scholarship to do an MSc at Lund University (Sweden) and then a PhD at the University of Aberdeen (Scotland),” she says.

Rueda-Uribe says that researchers based in the Global South are asked to do more with less resources; There are persistent social, political and economic challenges that researchers from the Global North do not have to deal with; And often one has to overcome a language barrier to bring one’s research into focus.

She says, “In the context of biodiversity research, this division of power is like a giant wall that we have built for ourselves, preventing us from using different approaches and solutions to confront the complexities of global crises. ” The role of a young female researcher from Latin America.

Rueda-Uribe says, “It’s hard to know what to do to change the system, but right now I feel like my most important responsibility is to support colleagues and students who I know are similarly or worse off. Can face challenges.”

Munchique National Park, ColombiaEriocnemis mirabilis getty

hummingbirds and plants

Another Colombian researcher focusing on hummingbirds is Mónica Ramírez Burbano, who looks at how these birds interact with the plants they feed on.

Ramírez began his research about hummingbirds and the plants they use as nectar resources in Munchique National Park (southwest of Colombia), the only place in the Andean cloud forest where an endangered, endemic hummingbird species, colorful puffleg (eriocnemis mirabilis), has been seen in today’s time.

“I was very fortunate to take a lot of data of the colorful pufflegs and other beautiful hummingbirds there, and I decided to take pollen samples from their wings and bills (the pollen they collect when they visit a flower in search of nectar). carry) pollen samples from plants I visited by hummingbirds (and others likely to visit) with the idea of ​​obtaining data for future research, she says, adding that understanding these systems can help conservation actions. The ecological foundation for this is found, in that the interaction network approach allows us to analyze not just pairs of species but entire systems, including other variables that can explain their functioning as well as their vulnerabilities.