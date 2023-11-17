Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Citigroup plans to announce on Monday the first major round of layoffs in a sweeping restructuring — the bank’s biggest overhaul in nearly two decades — that will ultimately result in the elimination of thousands of positions.

The restructuring, codenamed Project Bora Bora, is in its early stages, people close to the plans said. Citi, which is reviewing its organizational structure from top to bottom, has filled only 1 percent of positions at the bank, or about 2,400 jobs out of a total of 240,000. It is not clear how many posts will be cut in this round.

Last month, the City said only about 200 positions were affected in the last two rounds of job reviews, resulting in a 15 per cent reduction in roles and the elimination of 60 steering committees.

Chief Executive Jane Fraser, who unveiled the restructuring in September, previously told staff that the bank expected to be finished with the restructuring and resulting layoffs by the end of March 2024. Fraser named his direct reports at the time of the initial announcement, and those executives have been announced as the first hundred or so people who will run a variety of the bank’s businesses.

On Monday, the heads of those various business units are expected to tell their staff at Citi’s New York headquarters and elsewhere who will take over the next layers of leadership. A person familiar with the plans said many of the people being offered jobs in this round will already be in those roles, although some shuffling of positions around the bank is expected.

Individuals who are laid off, or who are not assigned a role at their current level of management, will be given a transition period in which they can apply for other positions at Citi. At the end of that period, the bank will provide details of their severance packages to employees who have not been appointed to new roles.

The city declined to comment.

City staff say they have been given little information about the process other than a town-hall meeting led by Fraser shortly after the restructuring was announced. Many employees have said they welcomed the changes, although some are frustrated by the speed of the process and the fact that the bank has not yet announced cost reduction targets or how many jobs will be cut.

Fraser has stressed that the restructuring is about improving the bank’s operations and efficiency, which many say has long suffered from its “matrix” management structure, and not purely about cutting costs. About this. Citi hopes the restructuring will improve its stock price, which has been the sector’s worst performer, and improve the bank’s lagging returns. Its return on equity has increased slightly to about 8 percent in its most recent quarter, but it still lags most of its rivals.

