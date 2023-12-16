Citigroup is destroying another piece of the empire that Sandy Weill built

Citigroup (C) was the top underwriter of state and local government debt for decades, making the bank a major financier of roads, bridges and airports across the United States.

Now it wants out of that business, dismantling another part of the empire it established in the 1990s.

The decision, announced internally in a bank memo on Thursday, is the latest example of how Citigroup is scaling back its ambitions as it tries to revive its stock value and reverse decades of mismanagement.

The municipal bond business — known for underwriting bonds that helped pay for everything from the makeover of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport to the rebuilding of One World Trade Center after the 9/11 attacks — apparently. Now it was not giving enough profits.

An aerial photograph of O’Hare Airport in Chicago. (Boz-Hider/iStock/Getty Images) (Boz-Hider via Getty Images)

“The economics of these activities are no longer viable given our commitment to enhancing the firm’s overall returns,” Citigroup executives Andy Morton and Peter Babbage said in a Thursday memo. Morton is the company’s head of markets and Babbage is interim head of banking.

The move, which came after months of review, will see the unit closed by the end of the fourth quarter. About 100 employees from the municipal corporation’s sales, trade and banking units are expected to leave in the coming months.

closing of a financial supermarket

There was a time when the municipal bond business was an important part of Citigroup’s billing as a “financial supermarket” that could offer any and all services consumers, businesses, and governments needed.

The high point of this model was an era-defining merger between Citicorp and Travelers in 1998 that broke the recession-era divide between retail banking and investment banking and cemented Citigroup’s position as the world’s largest financial institution. .

The deal, engineered by Sandy Weil, gave Citigroup control of the investment banking operations of Salomon Brothers, which was the largest underwriter of municipal bonds in the industry at the time and was instrumental in helping New York City avoid bankruptcy during the 1970s. Had a hand.

Sanford Weil helped orchestrate the 1998 merger that established Citigroup as the world’s largest financial services company. He is photographed here attending a press conference to announce the deal. (James Leynsey/Corbis via Getty Images) (James Leynsey via Getty Images)

In the decades after 1998, the colossus built by Weil proved too complex and unwieldy to manage effectively, and the financial crisis of 2008–2009 dealt a further blow to its broader ambitions. The company gradually began to open up parts of the empire.

The exit from muni bonds is another step in that direction as CEO Jane Fraser tries to refocus the company on serving larger, multinational corporations, shedding what is not profitable and operating more efficiently.

It is pulling out of consumer banking in various parts of the world, with plans to exit 14 consumer franchises in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Mexico.

She is cutting jobs and reorganizing business areas as part of an internal restructuring, which Fraser called the “most consequential” change in nearly two decades to the way Citigroup operates.

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser testifies during a hearing in Washington on December 6. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) (SAUL LOEB via Getty Images)

Layoffs related to that restructuring began in November. Citigroup CFO Mark Mason said at a Goldman Sachs conference last week that the bank expects a charge of “a few hundred million dollars” related to these restructuring efforts.

The hope is that these steps will revive Citigroup’s stock. Over the past decade, it has declined more than 2%, lagging far behind big bank competitors and even the broader KBW US Bank Index (^BKX), which has risen 44% over the same period .

the sage challenged

During the same period, Citigroup maintained a dominant position in the muni world. From 2015 to 2021, it was the nation’s second-largest underwriter of municipal bonds. But its ranking has fallen somewhat in the last two years.

New capital requirements from regulators could make that business less profitable going forward. There are also government efforts at the state level to restrict the ability of certain banks to participate in muni bond offerings if they do not comply with local preferences.

For example, in Texas, after the Attorney General’s Office determined in January that Citigroup had “a policy that discriminates against a firearms entity or firearms trade association, the bank found itself unable to conduct muni business.” Found.”

The response follows Citigroup’s decision to limit its banking services to gun retailers that sell firearms to people under the age of 21, which came as a reaction to the 2018 Parkland shooting in a Miami suburb.

The state has a law barring certain government contracts with companies with anti-gun business practices.

Citigroup said in its memo Thursday that it will still work with state and local governments on infrastructure projects through public-private partnerships and the private placement market.

And according to the memo, the bank will still buy muni bonds and finance affordable housing projects in the US.

“We think banks are likely to have less presence in the muni market,” David Hammer, Pimco’s head of municipal bonds, told Yahoo Finance on Friday when asked about Citigroup’s retreat.

