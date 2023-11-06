Citigroup is considering deep job cuts for CEO Jane Fraser’s overhaul, dubbed ‘Project Bora Bora’.

Managers and advisers working on Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser’s restructuring have discussed job cuts of at least 10% across several key businesses, according to sources.

He said executives would see cuts of more than 10% because of Fraser’s push to eliminate regional managers, co-chiefs and others with overlapping responsibilities.

The corporate overhaul, known internally as “Project Bora Bora”, has employees on edge.

Negotiations are still in the early stages and the figures may change in the coming weeks.

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser testifies during a hearing before the House Committee on Financial Services at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong | getty images

When Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser announced in September that her sweeping corporate overhaul would result in an undisclosed number of layoffs, there was a jolt of fear among many of the bank’s 240,000 people.

“We will be saying goodbye to some extremely talented and hard-working colleagues,” he warned in a memo.

The concerns of the employees are justified. Managers and consultants working on Frasers’ restructuring – known internally by its code name, “Project Bora Bora” – have cut at least 10% of the jobs at several key businesses, according to people with knowledge of the process. Cuts have been discussed. Negotiations are still in the early stages and the figures may change in the coming weeks.

Fraser is under increasing pressure to fix Citigroup, a global bank so difficult to manage that its challenges outstripped those of his three predecessors dating back to 2007. The bank, already lagging behind in every metric that matters to investors, has fallen even further behind rivals since Fraser took charge. In early 2021. It trades at a price-to-tangible book value ratio of 0.49, less than half the average of US peers and one-third the valuation of top performers including JPMorgan Chase.

“The only thing she can do at this point is really come down to a substantial number,” Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan said in an interview. “He needs to do something big, and I think there’s a good chance it will be bigger and more painful for city employees than they expect.”

Citigroup’s stock has been stuck in a slump under CEO Jane Fraser.

If Fraser decides to lay off 10% or more of its workforce, it would be one of the deepest rounds of layoffs on Wall Street in years.

Burdened by regulatory demands that precipitated the retirement of his predecessor Mike Corbett, Citigroup’s spending and headcount have increased under Fraser. While competitors have been cutting jobs this year, Citigroup’s employee level remains at 240,000. This gives Citigroup the largest workforce of any US bank except the larger and far more profitable JPMorgan.

An update on Fraser’s plan and its financial impact will come with fourth-quarter earnings in January.

The stakes are high for America’s third-largest bank by assets. That’s because, after decades of underperforming stocks, missing targets and shifting goal posts, Frasers is taking the steps analysts have long called for. Failure could mean renewed calls to unlock value by taking even more drastic action such as liquidating the company.

Fraser has vowed to boost Citigroup’s returns to at least 11% over the next few years, a key goal that will help the bank’s stock recover. To get close, Citigroup needs to increase revenue, use its balance sheet more efficiently and cut costs. But according to analysts, revenue growth may be difficult to achieve as the US economy slows, making spending cuts the biggest recourse.

“None of the investors I’ve talked to think they’ll be able to reach that return target in ’25 or ’26,” Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo said in an interview. “If they can’t generate returns greater than their cost of capital, which is typically around 10%, they have no right to remain in business.”

Fraser put Titi Cole, head of Citigroup’s legacy franchise, in charge of the restructuring, according to sources. Cole joined Citigroup in 2020 and is a veteran of Wells Fargo and Bank of America institutions, which have struggled with expenses and headcount in the past.

Boston Consulting Group also has an important role. The consultants have been involved in mapping the bank’s organization chart, tracking key performance metrics and making recommendations.

Although the project’s code name evokes the turquoise waters of Tahiti, staff have been almost quiet since Fraser’s September announcement.

“Morale is very high, very low,” said one banker who recently left Citigroup and was contacted by former colleagues. “They’re saying, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be hit or my manager is going to be hit. People are prepared for the worst.’

U.S. residents eligible to travel to French Polynesia are charged less for COVID tests on the island if they have been vaccinated ($50 vs. $120).

Dana Neibert | Image Bank | getty images

The final number of layoffs will be determined in the coming weeks as the massive project moves from the management level to rank-and-file workers. But according to people familiar with the confidential project who declined to be identified, some things are already clear.

For example, Citigroup chiefs of staff and chief administrative officers will be laid off this month, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Operational employees who have supported businesses that have been divested or reorganized are also at higher risk of layoffs, the people said.

Even if Fraser announces big cuts in workers, investors will need to see a reduction in expenses before being convinced, said Pierre Buhler, banking consultant at SSA & Co. This is because the industry has a track record of announcing spending plans only to see the cost. creep.

Still, it is up to Fraser and his representatives to sign off on the overall plan, and they may choose to emphasize spending savings. According to a current executive, the project is primarily about removing unnecessary layers to help Citigroup better serve clients.

Publicly, the bank has only said that costs will begin to decline in the second half of 2024.

Citigroup declined to comment beyond this statement:

“As we have said previously, we are committed to delivering the bank’s full potential and meeting our commitments to our stakeholders,” a spokesperson said. “We acknowledge that the actions we are taking to restructure the firm involve some difficult, consequential decisions, but they are consistent with aligning our structure with our strategy and the plan we shared at our 2022 Investor Day. The right steps to accomplish.”

Source: www.cnbc.com