October 23, 2023
Citigroup floating preferred share yield more than 9.5%


Michael M. Santiago

It’s not often that a “too big to fail” bank is offering a security with a dividend yield of 9.5%, but that’s what happened last week when Citi (NYSE:C) issued its Series J floating preferred shares. (CPRJ) and allowed the dividend rate to float at the three-month SOFR plus 430 basis points (including tenor spread adjustment). Although little call risk currently exists with the security, and many investors believe the shares will be called in December, there are circumstances that could cause the shares to continue to be called until 2024.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Shiba Inu lead dev Kusama breaks silence with major update

October 23, 2023
Saving the Mousian Skate: A Race Against Time

October 23, 2023

Shiba Inu lead dev Kusama breaks silence with major update

October 23, 2023
Saving the Mousian Skate: A Race Against Time

October 23, 2023

China’s stock market fell to its pre-pandemic low

October 23, 2023
Japan’s ruling party loses special election in blow to Kishida

October 23, 2023
OKEX NFT a betrug? How to fix okex-nft.net and okex-nft.xyz?

October 23, 2023
Bernie Sanders gives $75,000 more than campaign funds to his wife, stepson's nonprofit

October 23, 2023