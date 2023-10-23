Citigroup floating preferred share yield more than 9.5%

Michael M. Santiago

It’s not often that a “too big to fail” bank is offering a security with a dividend yield of 9.5%, but that’s what happened last week when Citi (NYSE:C) issued its Series J floating preferred shares. (CPRJ) and allowed the dividend rate to float at the three-month SOFR plus 430 basis points (including tenor spread adjustment). Although little call risk currently exists with the security, and many investors believe the shares will be called in December, there are circumstances that could cause the shares to continue to be called until 2024.

Citi’s decision not to call its Series J shares has nothing to do with whether it has the ability to pay its preferred dividend. Like many banks, rising interest rates have increased both interest income and interest expense. Fortunately, net interest income (interest income less interest expense) on a quarterly basis is $2 billion higher than during the pandemic.

Another positive trend for Citi is the net interest margin, which continues to grow from pre-pandemic lows despite being 25 basis points below pre-pandemic levels. Net interest margin remains intact despite the narrowing of interest rate spreads (asset yields less interest-bearing liabilities rates). Net interest margins have increased as the bank deployed more assets in lending, which despite growing only 3% year-on-year, is at its highest level since the start of the pandemic.

The city’s struggle is also not untouched. Like the banking industry, Citi is also losing deposits. In fact, while deposits stagnated across the industry in the third quarter, Citi saw its largest ever decline in deposits and has seen deposits decline in six of the last eight quarters. This debunks the myth of increased deposits in “too big to fail” banks due to the regional banking crisis.

Leverage is also another area that investors need to pay attention to. While the bank has reduced the ratio from 11 to 1 to 10.25 to 1 over the past few quarters, the ratio remains above the industry benchmark. Despite the leverage issue, Citi has a large amount of cash, enough to cover about a quarter of its deposits and about half of its loans. Cumulatively, the bank’s capital structure is quite conservative.

Corporate Finance and the Federal Reserve

Series J shares have little call risk because they are trading between 1 and 2% above their call price, but have already declared a quarterly dividend of more than 60 cents (or 2.5% of the call price), to be paid in December. Has gone. , If investors buy shares before the ex-dividend date, the December calls will be priced at $25.60 per share, above the current price.

The December call for Series J shares has not been granted, and is not a default. Citi called its Series K shares early last week for just under $1.5 billion. Banks benefit from having preferred shares on the balance sheet because they help support capital ratios. Citi needs to be careful how it proceeds because calling up more preferred shares or engaging in common share buybacks could create problems with capital ratios, an issue that was mentioned on the earnings call. Was.

Investors interested in purchasing Series J Preferred Shares are cautioned to do so by issuing limit orders. Series J preferred shares, like many preferred equities, have wide bid/ask spreads and may be subject to low volume. With limit orders and a little patience, investors can get a price below the asking price. Market orders can increase the chances of immediate order filling, but at a higher cost.

I have Series J preferred shares and would love to get my investment back plus a small premium if the shares are called in December. If shares are not called up due to capital concerns, the dividend will float at a premium to the market rate. For Citi to eliminate its preferred dividend, it would first have to eliminate its common dividend and be under much greater stress than it is now, as was the case in February 2009 when it chose to suspend the preferred dividend. Based on current financial data, the bank’s performance is not even close to these levels.

