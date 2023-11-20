Citigroup employees ready for layoffs, major changes in management – sources
NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) – Citigroup (CN) employees are expected to announce layoffs and senior management changes on Monday as part of its biggest restructuring of the bank in decades, five sources with knowledge of the matter said. According.
The job cuts could affect thousands of employees, according to a source familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly. The source said officials may also announce changes in senior management through email.
People were informed verbally in meetings about preparations for Monday’s announcements, according to a source familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly. Some employees may be able to apply for other roles at the bank, the source said.
Citigroup declined to comment.
Last month, the City announced plans to reduce management layers from 13 to eight as part of its biggest overhaul in decades. The two top layers of leadership, Citi said in its third-quarter earnings presentation, reduced 15% of functional roles and eliminated 60 committees.
Reuters reported in September that support staff in compliance and risk management and technology workers working on overlapping tasks were at risk of being laid off.
