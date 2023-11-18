Citigroup employees expect management reshuffle, layoffs on Monday - sources

The logo of Citibank is seen on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, US on August 3, 2021. Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Get licensing rights

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Citigroup (CN) employees are expected to announce management changes and layoffs on Monday in the next phase of the bank’s sweeping restructuring, according to four people familiar with the situation.

Employees are awaiting more information about the scale of layoffs at the bank, which employs 240,000 people around the world.

Citigroup declined to comment. Financial Times had earlier given this news.

Last month, the City announced plans to reduce management layers from 13 to eight as part of its biggest overhaul in decades. The two top layers of leadership, Citi said in its third-quarter earnings presentation, reduced 15% of functional roles and eliminated 60 committees.

The third-largest US lender said in October it would also eliminate co-heads of divisions and regional roles, cut internal financial management reporting by 50% and centralize decision making.

Reuters reported in September that support staff in compliance and risk management and technology workers working on overlapping tasks were at risk of being laid off.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Svea Herbst-Bellis and Tatiana Botzer in New York, additional reporting by Lannan Nguyen, Echo Wang and Isla Binney; Editing by Lannh Nguyen and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Saeed Azhar is a Reuters financial journalist and part of the US Banking team, covering Wall Street’s biggest banks. He focuses on Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, and also writes about regional banks. Before moving to New York in July 2022, he led the finance team in the Middle East from Dubai, and also worked in Singapore covering Southeast Asia finance. Contact: +1-3479086341

Tatiana Botzer is US banking correspondent at Reuters in New York. He previously covered breaking news on banks, deals, initial public offerings and bankruptcies of major global corporations in Brazil. She has also been involved in corruption scandals in Brazilian conglomerates and business disputes between billionaires. Before joining Reuters in 2015, Böttger worked for the business magazines Examiento and Estado Dínheiro and the newspapers Valor Económico and O Estado de S. Worked for Paulo. He previously worked as international correspondent for Valor Económico in Washington, DC, covering multilateral institutions and trade. Botzer holds a BA and MBA in Journalism from the University of São Paulo. Contact: +646-2397968

Source: www.reuters.com