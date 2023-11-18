Citigroup employees expect management reshuffle, layoffs on Monday – sources
NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Citigroup (CN) employees are expected to announce management changes and layoffs on Monday in the next phase of the bank’s sweeping restructuring, according to four people familiar with the situation.
Employees are awaiting more information about the scale of layoffs at the bank, which employs 240,000 people around the world.
Citigroup declined to comment. Financial Times had earlier given this news.
Last month, the City announced plans to reduce management layers from 13 to eight as part of its biggest overhaul in decades. The two top layers of leadership, Citi said in its third-quarter earnings presentation, reduced 15% of functional roles and eliminated 60 committees.
The third-largest US lender said in October it would also eliminate co-heads of divisions and regional roles, cut internal financial management reporting by 50% and centralize decision making.
Reuters reported in September that support staff in compliance and risk management and technology workers working on overlapping tasks were at risk of being laid off.
