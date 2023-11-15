Citigroup begins layoffs as part of CEO Jane Fraser’s corporate overhaul

Citigroup will soon begin layoffs as part of CEO Jane Fraser’s corporate overhaul, CNBC has learned.

Employees affected by the cuts will be notified starting Wednesday, with new dismissals announced daily until early next week, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Citigroup Inc. CEO Jane Fraser during an interview for an episode of “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations” at the Economic Club of Washington on March 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Valerie Plesh | Bloomberg | getty images

The move tracks with the timeline set out by Fraser in a Sept. 13 memo. He announced five new divisions whose heads report directly to him, resulting in the departure of a handful of senior officers. Fraser said at the time that the next phase of disruption “will be communicated and implemented by the end of November” and “final changes” will be made by the end of March 2024.

Fraser is under pressure to turn around Citigroup, which has been mired in a stock slump in recent years due to rising headcount and expenses. The CEO, who took over in March 2021, is at a critical moment as he faces deep skepticism from investors that the bank can achieve the performance targets he set out last year.

The bank’s human resources chief told employees last month that employees who lost their roles because of the cuts might be able to apply for other positions, and Citigroup would offer severance pay if eligible.

The full extent of the job cuts is still being determined, but managers and consultants working on the project – known internally by its code name, “Project Bora Bora” – have laid off at least 10 jobs across multiple businesses. % have discussed the dismissal of workers, CNBC reported last week.

Employees have flocked to internal chat platforms with questions about the impending cuts, according to the people, who declined to be identified when speaking about personnel matters.

A Citigroup spokesperson declined to comment Wednesday beyond providing an earlier statement to CNBC:

“We acknowledge that the actions we are taking to restructure the firm involve some difficult, consequential decisions, but they are consistent with aligning our structure with our strategy and the plan we shared at our 2022 Investor Day. The right steps to accomplish.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Source: www.cnbc.com