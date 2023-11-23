Citigroup asks employees to speak out about inappropriate behavior

The Citi sign is seen at the Citigroup stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on October 16, 2012. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid/File Photo Get licensing rights

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) – A top Citigroup (CN) executive told employees to speak up if they see inappropriate behavior, as a managing director sued the company this week, alleging that She was sexually harassed by a manager at Equity.

“No co-worker should ever be discriminated against or harassed,” Citigroup’s global head of markets Andy Morton wrote in a memo sent Tuesday. “We will take decisive action when we become aware that unacceptable behavior has occurred.”

Bloomberg reported the memo on Wednesday.

Managing director Ardith Lindsay sued the bank in New York and said it had overruled her complaints about Mani Singh, who was head of cash equity execution services in the North America market before resigning last November.

Lindsay accused Citigroup of tolerating a “notoriously hostile” environment in its equities division and said Singh subjected her to sexual harassment and abuse, including death threats.

A request for comment to a lawyer representing Singh in an unrelated lawsuit was not immediately responded to.

Citigroup had earlier said in a statement that it would defend Lindsay’s claims.

“Everyone’s role in creating a culture of the highest standards includes taking action when we see something wrong,” Morton wrote. “If you experience or witness inappropriate behavior, you can raise your concerns through official channels without fear of retaliation,” including with managers, human resources or the company’s ethics hotline.

Reporting by Tatiana Botzer; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Daniel Wallis

Tatiana Botzer is US banking correspondent at Reuters in New York. He previously covered breaking news on banks, deals, initial public offerings and bankruptcies of major global corporations in Brazil. She has also been involved in corruption scandals in Brazilian conglomerates and business disputes between billionaires. Before joining Reuters in 2015, Botzer worked for the business magazines Examiento and Estado Dinhoiro and the newspapers Valor Económico and O Estado de S. Worked for Paulo. He previously worked as international correspondent for Valor Económico in Washington, DC, covering multilateral institutions and trade. Botzer holds a BA and MBA in Journalism from the University of São Paulo. Contact: +646-2397968

