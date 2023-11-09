Hong Kong SAR – Media Outreach – 9 November 2023 – Citibank announces the launch of the 2023 City Tax Season Loan, available for same-day approval and same-day loan disbursement. [2], Selected customers can enjoy as low as 1.78% Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”) [1], Upon successful application of the 2023 City Tax Season Loan during the promotion period, customers can enjoy up to HK$8,000 cash coupon reward. [3],

Features of Citi Tax Season Loan,

Same day approval and same day loan disbursement [2]

APR as low as 1.78% [1]

Loan amount up to HK$3,500,000 or 12 times the monthly salary, whichever is lower

Repayment period up to 60 months [4]

Enjoy up to HK8,000 cash coupon reward [3]

HK$0 handling fee

eligible customer [5] Those who successfully apply for the City Tax Season Loan from today to 31 December 2023 and take out a specific loan amount with a repayment period of 12 months or more on or before 14 January 2024 can stand a chance of a HK$8,000 cash coupon reward. can enjoy. [3], Higher the loan amount, higher will be the cash coupon rewards. Please see the table below for details:

Loan amount (HK$) repayment period Cash Coupon Rewards (HK$) Citigold Private Client (CPC)/ Citigold/ Citi Ultima Cardholders [6] other customers $1,500,000

or above 24 months up $8,000 $4,000 12 to 24 months $4,000 $2,000 $800,000

up to $1,499,999 24 months up $4,000 $2,500 12 to 24 months $2,500 $1,500 $400,000

up to $799,999 24 months up $2,000 $1,500 12 to 24 months $1,500 $1,000 $100,000

up to $399,999 24 months up $700 $600 12 to 24 months $500 $400

City Tax Season Loan terms and conditions apply. To apply, please visit www.citibank.com.hk/taxloan, Citi Mobile® app, Citibank branches or call 2963 6413.

In addition to tax loan offers, Citibank also launched ,Pay tax and receive rebate incentives up to HK$500,, Customers can enjoy a rebate of up to HK$500 by paying the tax through Citi PayPay or Citi Online Banking with a designated Citi Credit Card. [7] To reach specified tax payment amount [8] and accumulating retail spend of HK$3,000[9] From 1 November 2023 to 29 February 2024.

accumulated tax payment amount

Via Citi PayPay or Citi Online Banking (HK$) Entitled to discount (HK$) $50,001 – $100,000 $100 $100,001 – $200,000 $250 >$200,000 $500

‘Pay Tax and Receive Spending Rebate Incentives up to HK$500’ is subject to relevant terms and conditions. For details and registration, please visit: citibank.hk/pay-tax23.

To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!

Terms and conditions:

[1] An Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”) of as low as 1.78% is calculated based on a loan amount of HK$1,500,000 and a monthly flat rate of 0.080% with a repayment period of 12 months. APR is calculated based on the guidelines laid down in the Code of Banking Practice and is rounded off to the nearest two decimal places. Interest is calculated on the basis of 365 days per year. The actual APR applicable may vary, which has to be considered on a case-by-case basis as per the customer’s profile. APR is a reference rate that includes a product’s basic interest rate and other fees and charges, expressed as an annual rate.

[2] Same Day Approval and Same Day Loan Disbursement is applicable only to those selected customers who successfully submit the required documents along with the filled application form before 10 am on that working day (Monday to Friday). Actual approval and loan disbursement time may vary depending on the information provided.

[3] A cash coupon redemption letter (if applicable) will be sent to the Hong Kong correspondence address of eligible customers as per the records of the Bank on or before March 31, 2024. This is applicable only to customers who do not have a personal loan account offered by Citibank. Hong Kong) Limited at the time of application.

[4] The repayment tenure of City Tax Season Loan ranges from 6 to 60 months.

[5] The Eligible Customers’ Citibank Personal Loan account must be valid and in good standing, without any late payments or early repayment, otherwise the Bank reserves the right to forfeit the Eligible Customer’s eligibility to participate in this Promotion and the Eligible Customer Payment has to be made immediately. Under this promotion, deposit the entire prize amount in the bank.

[6] Offer for Citigold Private Client/ Citigold Client or Citi Ultima Cardholders is applicable only on applicants who satisfy the following requirements from the date of application to the date of issue of redemption letter (both dates inclusive):

– Citigold Private Clients must maintain an account balance of HK$8,000,000 or above, Citigold Clients must maintain an account balance of HK$1,500,000 or above and Citi Ultima Cardholders must hold a Citi Ultima Card.

[7] Named Citi credit cards include Citi Prestige Card, Citi PremierMiles Card, Citi Cash Back Card, Citi The Club Credit Card, Citi Rewards Card, Citi Rewards UnionPay Card, Citi HKTVMall Card, Citi Octopus Card, Citi Plus® Credit Card and Citi Clear Card. Are included. , Citi PayAll is not applicable on Citi Rewards UnionPay Card.

[8] This Promotion is only applicable to eligible retail transactions and payroll tax payments for the 2022/2023 tax year made from any eligible Card Account during the Promotion Period (“Tax Payments”). Tax reserve certificates, business registration or payments for stamp duty are not applicable.

[9] For the definition of eligible retail transactions and ineligible retail transactions, please refer to citibank.hk/pay-tax23.

[10] In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between this English version of the Terms and Conditions and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail.

Hashtag: #花旗銀行

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Source