Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) reports decline in third-quarter sales and earnings

Total third quarter sales decreased 6.7% year-over-year to $179.5 million.

Gross margin for Q3 stood at 38.2%, down from 39.8% in the same quarter last year.

Net loss per share was recorded at $0.47, with adjusted net loss per share at $0.56.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) updates fiscal 2023 guidance amid challenging market conditions.

On November 28, 2023, Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the third quarter ending October 28, 2023. The company, a leading specialty value retailer, faced a challenging quarter as total sales declined and net losses were recorded. The earnings release highlighted several financial metrics and provided updated guidance for fiscal 2023.

financial performance overview

City Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) reported total sales of $179.5 million for the third quarter, a decrease of 6.7% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Comparable store sales also saw a 6.2% decline year-over-year. The company’s gross margin for the quarter was 38.2%, a slight decrease from the 39.8% reported in the same period last year, and flat compared to the second quarter of 2023.

The company experienced an operating loss of $6.0 million, or $7.0 million as adjusted, in the third quarter of 2022, a significant change from operating income of $31.6 million, or $2.4 million as adjusted. Net loss per share was reported at $0.47, with adjusted net loss per share of $0.56, while net income per share was $3.02, or adjusted $0.24, in the prior year.

For the 39 weeks ending October 28, 2023, total sales were $532.8 million, down 9.0% from the prior year. Year-to-date gross margin was 37.7%, or 37.8% as adjusted, compared to 39.0% in 2022. Operating loss for the period was $23.4 million, or an adjusted loss of $22.7 million, compared to operating income of $67.9. million in 2022, or $3.8 million as adjusted. Net loss was $15.5 million, or $15.0 million as adjusted, while net income in 2022 was $52.3 million, or $2.9 million as adjusted.

CEO comment

“In the third quarter, our team continued to advance our strategic initiatives while overcoming an extremely challenging sales environment and controlling controllables as always. We successfully managed the midstream P&L as we delivered a strong gross of 38.2% Margins were recorded and maintained. Operating expense dollars are essentially flat compared to last year. “Our third quarter topline performance did not meet our expectations, due to the current challenging macroeconomic backdrop,” said Chief Executive Officer David McCuen. “Sales have held up more than we expected.”

“I’m pleased to report that we experienced the best top line momentum in the fourth quarter ever. Our customers are loving our Ready Set Gifts! A wide range of gifts from great toys to fragrances campaign with in-store setup at the time of offering. Bluetooth speakers and apparel for the whole family, all at incredible values,” said Makuen.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) ended the quarter with total liquidity of approximately $135 million, including $59.7 million in cash, no borrowings and no debt under the $75 million credit facility. Total dollar inventories at the end of the quarter increased by 0.9% compared to the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, the company closed 5 stores and remodeled 7 stores, bringing the total number of remodels for the year to 15 and ending. Quarter with 606 shops.

Updated fiscal 2023 guidance

The company provided updated guidance for fiscal 2023, reflecting the impact of the challenging economic environment on its performance. Details of the updated guidance were not specified in the earnings release.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, detailed financial tables and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures provide deep insight into the financial health and operating performance of City Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). The company's ability to maintain strong gross margins and control operating expenses in a difficult retail environment may be of particular interest to those looking for flexible investment opportunities.

