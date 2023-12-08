Citi recently promoted these 40 new MDs in its markets business

City may be restructuring, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t promoting.

Like Barclays, Citi is also promoting managing directors. Below we’ve listed 40 people making the grade in the bank’s markets division. We have less than 25% women here.

City sources say the list, which has been assembled by Andrew Morton, who is highly respected internally, reflects Morton’s good judgment and appears to be based entirely on merit. There are some surprises.

Some of the biggest PNL generators on the list are believed to be Mark Gresty and Aaron Gregory, both based in London. Gresty has been with Citi since 2003 and trades the Emerging Markets FX in Africa market. Gregory joined in 2001 and trades at local market rates.

Kamila Almeida, one of the women on the list, is based in New York and is the head of international cash trading. Valentina Cicerone, based in London, heads Southern Europe Securitization. Betty Chen is the head of global client strategy for financial institutions.

nick van aardt

john abadou

Femi Adaramola

Mahesh Iyer

Erhan Akyol

Kamila Almeida

jay bartlett

alexandre bardah

Shikhar Bisaria

kate brehauer

matthew brunet

Richard Bull-Kumar

nick carlson

giorgio carone

Aliona Chakhavadze

betty chen

Valentina Cicerone

simon davy

willa dench

Dario Diguini

johan ekstrom

Matthew Fink

thomas foret

Daniel Gotlander

Kira Granovskaya

Aaron Gregory

Mark Gresty

Matthew Groshans

John Gruzelier

David Guillet

derek guo

james harrison

Caroline Hiller

jessica hsueh

dennis jang

fraser kerr

Svetlana Khayman

Dmitry Krasnov

Olek Lakomsky

freddy lever

