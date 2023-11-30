Citi named World’s Best Digital Bank and Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank for 2023 by Global Finance Magazine

Won several regional and subcategory awards and 73 country awards

New York, November 30, 2023–(Business Wire)–Citi has been named a Best Digital Bank 2023 by Global Finance Magazine. This marks 22 consecutive years of recognition by the publication as a global banking leader. Global Finance named Citi the Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank globally as well as the Best in several regional categories.

“With artificial intelligence and machine learning advancing rapidly, the standards for the best digital offerings are constantly evolving,” said Joseph Giarraputo, Founder and Editorial Director of Global Finance. “Global Finance’s Best Digital Banks Awards honor financial institutions that are leading the way in digitalization.”

“Citi is proud to be recognized by Global Finance Magazine as the World’s Best Digital Bank for 2023,” said Shahmeer Khaliq, Head of Services at Citi. “We are using technology to transform our treasury operations and meet the growing digital needs of business in this complex global landscape. Our highly customer-centric approach has allowed us to be laser-focused on providing digital solutions and services. “which enables our customers to take full advantage of global growth opportunities today and in the future.”

Citi’s digital solutions continue to help institutional clients meet their fiscal needs, as seen by their year-on-year growth:

CitiDirect® – Citi’s next-generation banking platform that provides one-click access to global transaction capabilities, has experienced another year of high growth across its suite of digital solutions, with a 15% year-over-year increase in cumulative active users. And the total number has increased by 4% annually. Of customers. Mobile monthly active users also increased by 62% compared to 2022.

CitiConnect API* – Citi’s real-time connectivity platform, launched in 2017, has processed three billion API calls in 2023, YTD, double the volume processed in 2022, representing a tremendous growth rate of 150% YOY. This has been driven by rapid adoption of APIs by corporate and FI clients and an improved customer experience, with clients now able to test APIs in Citi’s sandbox in less than 24 hours.

*Application Programming Interface

“As institutions increasingly integrate next-generation digital solutions, they are able to generate tremendous amounts of internal data that their treasury teams can use to better understand their needs,” said Naveed Anwar, global head of digital and data at Cities Treasury. To take business decisions.” Business Solutions. “At Citi, we work with our clients, leveraging new technology to ensure their data can be mined for key insights to inform important treasury decisions, such as liquidity “Optimizing and improving funding and investment activities. This award recognizes our investment in cutting-edge digital technology and our commitment to providing the best customer experience and highest quality service in the industry.”

Citi received top honors in global, regional and country categories, including:

Global Awards:

Global Sub-Category: Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank:

Best Online Cash Management Services

Best Online Treasury Services

Best Mobile Banking Responsive Site

Best Open Banking API

Regional and Country Awards:

Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank – Africa

Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank – Latin America

Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank – Middle East

Best Corporate/Institutional Digital Bank – North America

Best Consumer Digital Bank – Latin America (Citibanmex)

about the city

Citi is a leading banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in approximately 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing a wide range of financial products and services to corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals.

