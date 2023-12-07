Citi cuts several CFO roles as part of broader restructuring

As part of Citi’s biggest restructuring in a decade, the bank will remove layers of management and consolidate finance operations under the company’s top CFO in an effort to achieve efficiencies across the organization.

Citi CFO Mark Mason is now handling financial responsibilities that previously were handled by multiple CFOs within individual groups, he said at Goldman Sachs’ U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday.

“Prior to announcing the restructuring, I had an institutional client group CFO, and an individual banking and wealth management CFO, and a Latin America CFO, as well as [a Europe, Middle East and Africa] CFO and an Asia CFO, and below them, they all had CFOs for the five core businesses,” he said. “By eliminating those roles, those businesses are now sitting on my desk.”

The addition of savings from eliminating CFO positions, as well as support for those roles, will enable the company to be run more “effectively,” said Mason, who cut the workforce in June on an ambitious technology transformation initiative. Had demanded. Exit plan from 14 countries.

Citi is on track to complete its restructuring effort by the end of the first quarter of 2024, he said.

The milestone is the culmination of a sweeping restructuring effort announced by CEO Jane Fraser in September, which eliminated the bank’s two-division structure and replaced it with five units whose leaders report directly to Fraser. The plan includes headcount reductions, including 10% of the management level that sits two levels below the CEO’s executive management team.

“We have deliberated a lot on not only doing it at the top of the House, but also allowing leaders to freely impose it on themselves. [organizational] Structures, but managing it through organization,” Mason said. “When we report on this new structure for fourth-quarter earnings next year, you’ll see those five core businesses… what returns are tied to them, and those leaders know that now they’re held accountable to that.” A very transparent way for our investors.”

Mason said the bank’s guidance projected spending of about $54 billion in 2023, of which $1 billion was for restructuring. This figure does not include the $1.65 billion FDIC special assessment fee. He said a few hundred million dollars would be spent on restructuring in the fourth quarter. Looking to 2024, Mason said he expects spending to be between $51 billion and $53 billion. Mason said there will be continued downward pressure on expenses as a result of the restructuring in 2026, estimating the bank’s revenues for 2023 will be about $78 billion.

Concerns about the Basel III endgame

Mason’s wide-ranging presentation also touched on the Federal Reserve’s capital-requirements proposal, which would require banks with at least $100 billion in assets to increase the amount of capital set aside. That figure is expected to grow by around 19% for a bank of Citi’s size. The Fed’s proposal has generated considerable criticism from industry groups and politicians.

Mason, whose views broadly match those of industry peers, outlined several concerns with the proposal, including how it would impact U.S. banks’ ability to compete with foreign institutions because of the rules. Will be implemented differently.

“We worry about the movement of activity into non-regulated venues and outside banking institutions, and we are concerned about the impact to consumers and corporates from a lending perspective,” he said.

Panel moderator Richard Ramsden, managing director of Goldman Sachs, also referenced Mason’s previous comment about a 16% to 19% increase in common equity Tier 1 capital based on the proposal.

“The real takeaway here is… there is nothing wrong with the numbers I gave. Mitigation includes everything from how we think about rebalancing, how much collateral we need to keep, whether we want to stay in the business and at what level or not – we are looking at all those things,” Mason said.

Ramsden told CNBC on Tuesday that bankers who spoke at the conference think the Basel III proposal is far-reaching, and there hasn’t really been any analysis done that really looks at the costs relative to the benefits that a safer banking system would have. .

“They’re hoping that there will be so much opposition from politicians that the whole framework will be called into question and they’ll go back to the drawing board and come up with something that’s very different from this proposal,” Ramsden said on CNBC. ,

