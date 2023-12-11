Citi Commodity Research chief says oil prices could fall by 50% if OPEC+ increases production and does not extend cuts by 2024.

Citigroup’s Max Layton told Bloomberg TV that OPEC+ will have to maintain its oil production cuts into 2024.

Abandoning the policy could cause oil prices to fall by 50%.

Fitch Ratings said weak global demand could lead to further cuts in 2024.

Max Layton, Citigroup’s global head of commodity research, told Bloomberg TV that oil prices could fall sharply next year if OPEC+ producers abandon their current production cuts.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plans to cut oil production by 900,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2024, in addition to previous pledges this year. Layton, global head of commodity research, said that if member countries work together to maintain these quotas, oil prices could balance between $70-80 a barrel.

But if OPEC’s spare capacity comes back online, the oil market could fall between 30%-50%, he said – a scenario the organization is not eager to test.

“I think the option is so painful that it’s very likely you’ll get a half-million-barrel-a-day cut over the next year at the right price,” he said.

This year, a decline in global demand and a surplus in oil supply have been a major pressure on crude oil prices. By 2024, Layton expects this to continue, with a total surplus of about 600,000 barrels per day.

While Layton expects some demand recovery in China, other analysts warn that China’s ongoing economic malaise could actually lead to a sharp decline in global growth, prompting OPEC to further limit oil production. Can be encouraged.

“If the oil market turns decisively into surplus, weak global growth in 2024 could lead to further OPEC+ cuts, but the latest deal at the end of November 2023 shows reluctance to bring output too low,” Fitch Ratings said. Has been exposed.” The rating agency expects global growth to decline by 2.1% next year.

Still others have suggested that OPEC+ could curb its output in the near term and flood the market with supply to blunt increasing competition from US producers.

Because strong production from the West has offset the impact of the OPEC cuts, falling prices could “bankrupt” the U.S. industry, market veteran Paul Sankey told Business Insider.

“To be specific, it’s a battle for market share,” he said.

However, such a move could shock and damage oil cartels, with some member states requiring higher oil prices to cover government spending.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com