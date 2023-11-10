Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Billionaire Ken Griffin’s Citadel Securities plans to start making markets in eurozone sovereign bonds next year, challenging the dominance of investment banks in the €10tn market.

The Miami-based high-frequency market-making firm hopes to take advantage of the continued shift to electronic trading in Europe and the continent’s most active market for trading sovereign debt in nearly a decade.

Citadel Securities, which has commanding positions in U.S. stock, Treasuries and swaps trading, has been at the forefront of a group of ultrafast firms that have moved into the sovereign debt market as tight rules on leverage prevent banks from curbing market-making. force for.

“We have built a leading global franchise in US rates products, and euro rates is a logical next step,” Peng Zhao, chief executive of Citadel Securities, told the Financial Times on the sidelines of an investment conference in Hong Kong this week.

“Customer feedback has been extremely positive and we look forward to entering the market next year,” he said.

The move comes as trading volumes surged in response to the rapid rise in eurozone interest rates over the past year. Average daily trading volume in European sovereign bonds in the second quarter reached its highest quarterly level since 2014, according to trade association AFME.

The European bond market has historically been dominated by investment banks that help governments raise funds from investors by pricing and selling new debt.

Since its launch in 2002, Citadel Securities has emerged as one of the biggest winners in electronic trading, reshaping global markets over the last 15 years. According to the firm, it handles about $390 billion worth of transactions every day, including one in five US stock trades.

“We are always listening to our customers’ needs and determining how we can best address them,” Zhao said.

The market maker is expanding into new markets where it sees opportunities to compete with banks and other major players. It already provides market making in US Treasuries for clients in Europe, and began trading US investment-grade corporate bonds in June.

In October, Citadel Securities took the top spot in Bloomberg for US Treasury trading for the first time, surpassing the largest US banks. This reflects how Griffin’s company has gained significant share in the fixed-income business and become a strong rival to firms like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs.

After Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, many banks and trading venues moved their European government debt trading operations from London to Paris, which has become the dominant hub in the eurozone.

Citadel Securities is a market-making business started by Griffin, the founder of hedge fund Citadel. The company, with assets of $62 billion, delivered record profits to investors after fees in 2022, making it the most successful hedge fund firm ever.

Last year, Citadel Securities sold a 5 percent stake to venture capitalists Sequoia and Paradigm for $1.2 billion, valuing the company at about $22 billion and raising hopes of an eventual public listing.

While the market maker’s net trading revenue in the second quarter fell 29 percent from a year earlier, it still paid a $500 million dividend to shareholders including Griffin. The firm has generated quarterly trading revenues of more than $1 billion over the last 14 quarters.

Additional reporting by Ortenka Aliaz in New York

