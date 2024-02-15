Cisco will lay off thousands of employees. cnn business

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Cisco, based in San Jose, California, announced it would lay off thousands of employees to focus on “key priority areas.”

cnn-

Technology company Cisco announced on Wednesday that it plans to lay off 5% of its global workforce, or thousands of employees, as part of a company-wide restructuring.

Cisco joins a long list of tech companies Announced workforce reductions in recent months.

The networking hardware and software maker said on Wednesday it plans to shift its focus to “key priority areas” such as artificial intelligence.

“We will continue to align our investments with future growth opportunities,” said Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins. Company’s second quarter earnings released. “Our innovation is at the heart of an increasingly connected ecosystem and will play a critical role in driving the adoption of AI by our customers and securing their organizations.”

According to the latest company data, Cisco employs approximately 85,000 people. annual report, which means more than 4,000 employees will be affected by layoffs.

Cisco signals layoffs will begin This will continue this year and next, it said, adding that severance and other termination benefits for employees will cost the company a total of about $800 million.

Struggling with falling revenues, the company has shifted its focus to the rapidly growing AI industry. Last year, the company announced that it would acquire machine learning and cybersecurity company Splunk struck deal worth $28 billion.

“The combination of these two innovation leaders makes them well-positioned to lead in security and observability in the age of AI,” Cisco said in a press release announcing the deal in September.

On Wednesday, Cisco also announced that its revenue declined 6% year over year in its fiscal second quarter and its earnings per share declined 3% over the same period.

The Cisco job cuts come amid a series of layoffs across the tech industry, even as those companies have invested billions of dollars in AI. Google, Amazon, PayPal and Duolingo have all recently announced layoffs. All told, more than 34,000 tech workers have been laid off since the beginning of 2024, according to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi.

Source: amp.cnn.com