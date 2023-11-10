Growing up the son of actress Mia Farrow and Oscar-winning musician Andre Previn, Fletcher Previn anticipated that he would follow in his family’s footsteps and go into the entertainment business. But while he was working on movie sets and interning for David Letterman and Conan O’Brien a funny thing happened: Previn became fascinated with equipment.

“I remember being on a movie set and being more interested in camera setup and visual effects set up and phone systems than telling the story,” says Previn, now Cisco’s chief information officer. As the person leading IT at a company that built the IT infrastructure for much of corporate America, that puts Previn on the front lines of digital transformation.

Now, the man who once built computers is interested in using technology to build culture. “People’s technology can get stolen over time. It’s very hard to steal someone’s culture,” he says, “and the shortest way to engage people is through what they have on hand or what’s on their table.”

spoke to previn forbes About how Cisco is using technology to transform the hybrid-work experience and what he learned from his famous parents that has helped him become a better leader. He also talked about the best use cases of AI today.

“A lot of the early use cases have been around language mastery,” he says. “There have been some interesting tests of getting better response rates on follow-up emails that we send to potential candidates from AI compared to actual human recruiters.”

The next wave of change may be in areas such as business development: “Instead of figuring out how to spend less money, AI is very helpful in figuring out how to make more.”

Click on the video above for the full interview.