Cisco and NVIDIA to help enterprises quickly and easily deploy and manage secure AI infrastructure

news summary

The companies will offer enterprises simplified cloud-based and on-premises AI infrastructure, networking and software, including infrastructure management, secure AI infrastructure, observable end-to-end AI solutions and access to NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software that enables advanced Supports build and deployment. AI and generative AI workloads.

Cisco and NVIDIA’s purpose-built Ethernet networking-based solutions will be sold through Cisco’s vast global channel, providing professional services and support through key partners that help businesses deploy their GPU clusters through Ethernet infrastructure. Committed to helping.

This collaboration has attracted major customers such as ClusterPower, a cloud services provider in Europe, which helps drive data center operations with innovative AI/ML solutions that are foundational to its customer infrastructure and services.

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cisco Live EMEA – Cisco and NVIDIA today announced plans to deliver an AI infrastructure solution for the data center that is easier to deploy and manage, enabling the massive computing power that enterprises need to succeed in the AI ​​age.

cisco logo

“AI is fundamentally changing the way we work and live, and history has shown that change of this magnitude requires enterprises to rethink and re-architect their infrastructure,” said Chuck Robbins, president and CEO of Cisco. “Will need to do.” “Strengthening our great partnership with NVIDIA will provide enterprises with the technology and expertise they need to build, deploy, manage, and secure AI solutions at scale.”

“Companies everywhere are racing to transform their businesses with generative AI,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Working together with Cisco, we are making it easier than ever for enterprises to get the infrastructure they need to benefit from AI, the most powerful technology force of our lifetime.”

a powerful partnership

Cisco, with its industry-leading expertise in Ethernet networking and extensive partner ecosystem, together with NVIDIA, the inventor of the GPUs fueling the AI ​​boom, help customers navigate the transition to AI with highly secure Ethernet-based Shares a vision and commitment to. basic infrastructure.

Cisco and NVIDIA have spent the last several years offering a wide range of product solutions integrated into WebEx collaboration tools and data center compute environments to enable flexible workspaces, AI-powered meetings, and hybrid workforces with virtual desktop infrastructure . The companies are now deepening their partnerships into the data center to enable enterprise customers with scalable and automated AI cluster management, automated troubleshooting, best-in-class customer experiences and much more. Main attractions include:

Cisco and NVIDIA integrated data center solutions available today

NVIDIA’s latest Tensor Core GPUs are available in Cisco’s M7 generation UCS rack and blade servers, including the Cisco UCS X-Series and UCS X-Series Direct, for a wide range of AI and data-intensive workloads in the data center. Enable optimal performance. and on the shore

NVIDIA AI Enterprise, which includes software frameworks, pre-trained models, and development tools for more secure, stable, and supported production AI, is now available on Cisco’s global price list.

Jointly Validated Reference Architecture Cisco Validated Design (CVD) makes it easy to deploy and manage AI clusters at any scale across a wide range of use cases spanning virtualized and containerized environments, with both converged and hyperconverged options. CVD for FlexPod and FlashStack for generative AI inferencing with NVIDIA AI Enterprise will be available this month, with more to follow.

Cisco Networking Cloud Support: Cisco simplifies the management and operation of AI infrastructure through both on-premises and cloud-based management with Cisco Nexus Dashboard and Cisco Intersight.

Digital Experience Monitoring: With AI workloads and data across public clouds, on-premises, and multiple data centers, ThousandEyes provides digital experience monitoring to deliver AI-powered insights and automated solutions to problems occurring anywhere from the cloud to on-premises networks.

Cisco Observability Platform Uses AI capabilities to contextualize and correlate real-time telemetry across domains, so organizations can better gain visibility, insights, and actions to improve digital experiences.

Partners are mitigating risk: As organizations plan to successfully adopt AI and automation, they will look to Cisco’s global ecosystem of partners for advice, support, and guidance.

“Building AI compute-based environments can be challenging work for organizations, and this underscores the need for simple, adaptable data center infrastructure that delivers optimized performance,” said Vladimir Aster, chief technology officer and co-founder of ClusterPower. Does.” “Cisco and NVIDIA are bringing together innovations to help enterprises support the demand for more computing power in the data center and navigate the shifts to AI with secure and observable infrastructure.”

“World Wide Technology (WWT) is excited to see NVIDIA and Cisco combining resources to bring proven Ethernet-based AI solutions to market. Ethernet has the widest scale across our customer base, and this partnership and the resulting offering will deliver AI will accelerate our ability to deliver solutions for our customers. Both Cisco and NVIDIA are already a significant part of WWT AI proving ground Lab where we help customers choose and operationalize AI architectures so they can turn their data into insights and action more quickly.”

“As enterprises look to transform their businesses with AI, they must understand the unique demands of AI workloads on data center infrastructure,” said Vijay Bhagwat, vice president of cloud and data center networks at IDC Research. “The Cisco and NVIDIA partnership brings together two trusted brands with complementary technologies to help customers realize the full potential of AI with a wide range of performance-optimized Ethernet-based infrastructure.”

Availability: 2Q calendar year; Solutions sold through Cisco channel partners

about nvidia

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a leader in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 fueled the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI, and fueled industrial digitalization across all markets. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping the industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to empower an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, empower hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Learn more at The Newsroom and follow us at @cisco,

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. A list of Cisco’s trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. Use of the term partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Source Cisco Systems, Inc.

Source: finance.yahoo.com