Circle Partners with BitGroup, Taiwan FamilyMart: Convert Loyalty Points to USDC Coins – Cryptosaurus

usdc coin USDC/USD Issuer, circle, Announced its partnership with Taiwanese crypto exchange BitGroup and Taiwan FamilyMart to deepen its presence in the market. The three companies are considering launching a points-to-crypto service that would enable users to convert their FamilyMart loyalty points into cryptocurrencies like USDC.

Users can choose the number of FamiPoints to convert to USDC and avoid any loss of value in loyalty points, giving users the benefit of zero transaction fees and easy access to the cryptocurrency.

“With the launch of USDC in an advanced ‘point-to-crypto’ service, we aim to empower the Taiwanese community to seamlessly participate in the digital economy and support Taiwan’s stance in adopting digital fintech innovations,” he said. Is.” ragulan pathiVice President of Asia Pacific for Circle in a statement from the company.

In early October, Taiwan announced that it planned to submit its special crypto law draft by the end of November and implementation would likely occur in mid-2024. These laws aim to meet international standards for crypto regulation, including anti-money laundering. It is also considering banning non-compliant offshore exchanges.

About Family Mart and Bitogroup

Family Mart is the second largest convenience store chain in Taiwan, and has a long history of adopting loyalty point systems. BitoGroup operates a number of services such as cryptocurrency exchange BitPro, NFT empowerment platform BELS, and metaverse-focused social media platform O2 META. The company says its membership base is about 800,000, giving it a strong market share of about 90% in Taiwan.

