DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Women play an important role in binding the family together. cinnamon money Advocating women’s active participation in shaping their family’s financial decisions, recognizing that they are both contributors to and beneficiaries of family wealth.

By whom was the company founded? Mrs. Anurita Emmanuel, a driven entrepreneur, dedicated mother and an investor. In Anurita’s view, financial literacy is not just about numbers and investments; It represents a fundamental asset to the economic security and well-being of a family.

His faith grew stronger during the pandemic as he saw how families’ apathy towards their personal finances increased their difficulties. She strongly believes that all members of the family, especially women, should participate in the decision-making process related to their personal finances. Their participation empowers women to take control of their financial destiny, ensuring a life marked by both security and personal freedom. It acts as a powerful instrument, enabling women to secure not only their personal but also their family’s future.

An entrepreneur at heart, Anurita has diverse experience, including founding Cinnamon Beauty and involvement in various entrepreneurial ventures in Southeast Asia and India.

Mr. Vijay Emmanuel, Co-Founder of Cinnamon Wealth With a vision to create a financial ecosystem where women are not just customers but are actively involved in financial decision making, both personally and professionally.

He has a 27-year financial services career, where in his previous roles at Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch and Standard Chartered Bank he orchestrated global acquisitions, built complex financial structures and transformed opportunities in Asia, the Middle East, the UK and Europe. Gave.

company Actively seeks to bridge the gap of women’s participation in managing personal finances within their families. It curates process driven investment opportunities to make informed financial decisions and build financial freedom. It does not believe in thresholds, bars or limits encouraging individuals to begin and consolidate their journey towards financial freedom.

About Cinnamon Money

Cinnamon Wealth is a part of Cinnamon Ventures, a Singapore-based private equity firm focused on catalyzing opportunities for women entrepreneurs in India and Southeast Asia. They are currently operating in Mumbai and Singapore and will soon expand across India.

