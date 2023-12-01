Over two decades, René Benko grew his Signa property empire from fixing up apartments in his home city of Innsbruck to becoming one of Europe’s most successful property developers.

Fueled by cheap credit and using a growing baroque network of holding companies, subsidiaries and trusts, Cigna acquired some of the most prestigious addresses across the continent, making Banco a billionaire. Only the Pope and the British monarchy had better buildings than his, he liked to joke.

However, its complexity has been a major element in the crisis Cigna is facing. In the past year, investors had refused to lend more money to the group because they were concerned about the elaborate financial engineering being used by Banco. Without new funds bankruptcy became inevitable.

The Financial Times has simplified the structure of the Cigna Group of more than 1,000 corporate entities to reflect the challenges facing lenders and investors. Cigna did not respond to requests for comment.

Signa Holding

On Wednesday, Cigna Holding, the central company of Cigna Networks, filed for bankruptcy in Austrian courts.

Under “self-administration” rules in Austria, its management – ​​aided by German turnaround specialist Arndt Gewitz – has 90 days to put together a viable restructuring for approval by creditors. If they are unsuccessful, an independent administrator will take over.

Benko is still the controlling shareholder in Cigna Holding. But there are external investors and billions of euros of debt. Balancing the interests of everyone involved will be a fiendish task.

Advisers, investors and lenders who spoke to the Financial Times said the same thing: No one knows exactly who has claim on what. But in recent months, one insider said, money from all branches of the Cigna empire was flowing back to Cigna Holdings.

Cigna Sports and Cigna Real Estate Management Germany

Financial shocks began at the peak.

Sports ecommerce platform Cigna Sports United was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021 with a valuation of $3bn. However, after months of poor financial condition, it declared itself bankrupt on 23 October, days after Cigna Holding withdrew a $150mn capital commitment.

Management of the company – which was launched by Cigna with backing from Japan’s SoftBank, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala – said it would sue.

Then on Friday last week, Cigna Real Estate Management Germany, the company responsible for overseeing the day-to-day administration of Cigna’s German property projects, also declared itself bankrupt. Cash stopped coming in from its Austrian parent company.

Cigna Prime and Cigna Development

All eyes are now on the two companies in the Cigna network: Cigna Prime and Cigna Development. The pair is the most valuable asset in the Cigna portfolio.

KaDeWe is Berlin’s equivalent of Harrods © Bloomberg

Cigna Development aims to buy land and build new office buildings or space that it can sell immediately. Its projects include the BEAM and Glance office spaces in Berlin and the Twentytwo Tower in Vienna.

In contrast, Cigna Prime’s main role is to retain and develop top-tier properties for the long term, making money from their rental income and rising valuations. Its properties are those of which Benko is most proud: for example, the Kadewe building in Berlin and the “Golden Quarter” in Vienna. It also has several construction projects, including the Elbtower in Hamburg.

Both companies are still trading and both have the same management and supervisory board.

Those on the supervisory board also include Robert Peugeot of the automobile dynasty of the same name; Alfred Gusenbauer, former Chancellor of Austria; and Carl Sevelda, former chairman of Raiffeisen Bank International, one of Cigna’s largest lenders.

Property

In total, Cigna claims to have a portfolio of buildings worth more than €27bn and a pipeline of developments worth €25bn, according to presentations made to investors.

Benko’s model – established with its first major acquisition, the Kaufhaus Tyrol department store in Innsbruck – is buying up unloved city-centre locations, knocking them down or refurbishing them, and turning them into temples to luxury, bringing in big-name brands. And to increase the valuation of properties in the process.

Those valuations continued to rise in a consumer market fueled by cheap central bank money. The credit required to finance such projects was also cheap. This means Cigna can expand faster. In 2019, the company recorded its biggest profit ever, with Cigna Holding earning more than €1bn.

The Elbtower is under construction in Hamburg. Work on building Germany’s third-tallest skyscraper halted last month © Maria Feek/Bloomberg

As of last year, Cigna was still signing commitments for new developments worth billions of euros.

Work on the largest of them – the Elbtower, Germany’s third-tallest skyscraper – halted in October when Cigna stopped paying workers.

Cigna’s bullish valuation depends on rental income from its properties. For example, the KaDeWe building in Berlin appreciated by more than €100mn each year over the past five years.

This raised questions for some in the industry because many of Cigna’s most important tenants – those paying rents that justified rising valuations – were also operating companies that were controlled by Cigna.

Kadeway Group

KaDeWe Group, owned by Cigna along with Thailand’s Central Group, is the retail operating company behind Berlin’s equivalent of Harrods and a fleet of other luxury department stores in Germany and Switzerland. It rents buildings for all of these – often becoming synonymous with Cigna Prime’s brands in the minds of consumers.

KaDeWe is a profitable enterprise, and Central Group has repeatedly stressed that it has the resources to protect itself from any troubles arising from its co-shareholder’s difficulties.

Cigna Department Stores

Cigna has another retail fleet, although Benco downplays it.

Galleria Karstadt Kaufhof is the largest department store chain in Germany and the third largest in Europe. It is a mid-range retailer that is struggling financially as consumers have turned sour on the high street.

Signa Galleria is the owner of the Karstadt Kaufhof. Germany’s largest department store chain, employing 18,000 people © Krisztian Bocci/Bloomberg

Cigna took full ownership four years ago and began selling off assets: a small portion of the most valuable Galleria sites in inner-city locations were sold to Cigna Prime. The rest was sold to third-party investors to raise funds.

GKK has gone through two restructurings in 2020 and 2022, which saw thousands of jobs lost and many stores closed. It was expected to receive €200mn from Cigna as part of the turnaround plan, with the first tranche due in February. The company employs 18,000 people.

Until earlier this year, Signa Department Stores also owned the Austrian furniture chain Kika/Leiner. Cigna sold it in June for €400mn. The company shut down in less than a week.

Cigna US, Cigna Hotels and Cigna Media

Cigna has broader interests beyond retail. Its US joint venture with property developer RFR purchased the Chrysler Building in 2019. At the time, the move was seen as one of Benko’s boldest bets ever and a sign that Cigna saw a future in the cutthroat world of New York property speculation. ,

Its hotel arm, meanwhile, owns several luxury destinations in Europe, including the Hotel Bauer Palazzo in Venice, which Signa is in the midst of developing, and the Chateau Ann in Leche, one of the most exclusive ski resorts in the Alps. Is.

Cigna Hotels is redeveloping the Palazzo Bauer hotel on Venice’s Grand Canal © ImageBroker/Picture Alliance

In Benko’s native Austria, Cigna also owns minority stakes in the country’s largest newspapers, the tabloid Kronen Zeitung and the broadsheet Kurier.

investor

There is an astonishing array of minority co-investors and lenders at nearly every level of the Cigna network.

They include some of Europe’s wealthiest family offices such as the Rousings and the Peugeots.

Prominent entrepreneurs and captains of industry have also invested, including Ernst Tanner, chief executive of chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli; Torsten Toller, pet food businessman; Austrian industrialist Hans Peter Haselsteiner; And successor to Formula One racing legend Niki Lauda.

They are all now racing to understand what their investments are worth.

According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the company, the opaque nature of the group’s structure, as well as side letters, profit-sharing agreements, promissory notes and substantial intercompany debt, means no one has a clear understanding of what will happen next.

lender

According to people with knowledge of the group and its entities, at least 120 banks are in touch with Sigma. Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer is the only lender to publicly outline its exposure, revealing this week that it had a loan of SFr606mn ($692mn) to a European company, which people familiar with the business confirmed was Cigna. Is.

Julius Baer, ​​the Swiss bank, has emerged as one of Cigna’s most exposed lenders, having loaned the group SFr600mn © Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International has an exposure of more than €750mn, according to people familiar with the details, while documents seen by the FT indicate several global banks have outstanding loans on Cigna, including UBS-owned Credit Suisse, the bank Off China, France are included. Natixis and UniCredit of Italy.

Smaller regional banks are at even greater risk relative to their size. German state-owned Landesbanken, including Frankfurt-based Helba and Munich-based BayernLB, have outstanding debts of hundreds of millions of euros, according to the documents. Other Raiffeisen affiliates in Austria are also big supporters of Cigna.

JPMorgan analysts estimated last month that Cigna owed creditors at least €13bn in total.

Benko Family Foundation, Laura Foundation and holding companies

Benko’s two foundations in Innsbruck are on top of everything. For years, they have been Cigna’s biggest financial beneficiaries. But they are opaque. Benko’s mother, Ingeborg, who raised him alone, is the controlling signatory of both foundations.

However, the foundation’s holding on Cigna is not complete. The banks have gradually given up control in exchange for investment. Side agreements between the banks and investors allowed them to retain control. But as Cigna Holding inches closer to bankruptcy this week, the rift has widened.

Multiple people familiar with the situation told the FT that trust has almost completely eroded between Benko and some of his outside investors.

That said, Benko still believed that his empire could be saved. Everyone else is hoping to exit with as much of their capital saved as possible.

