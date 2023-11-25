(Bloomberg) — Cigna is in final-stage talks with investors, hoping to secure a funding lifeline and avoid a wave of bankruptcies at the €23 billion ($25 billion) property empire.

A unit of the giant conglomerate founded by Austrian tycoon René Benko already filed for bankruptcy on Friday, and further filings could come in the coming weeks, according to two people with direct knowledge of Cigna’s efforts.

Recent talks to meet immediate funding needs of up to €600 million have hit a wall, and – while some discussions are ongoing and other options are being considered – according to the people speaking on condition of anonymity, There is less possibility of agreement and discussion on internal matters. Cigna’s complex capital structure is making the plans difficult to implement, he said.

A Cigna spokesperson did not respond to an email and call seeking comment.

The delayed efforts, and internal doubts, underline the precarious situation for Cigna, which looks set to become one of the most prominent victims of the turmoil in European real estate markets caused by rising interest rates and diving real estate valuations. Takes risks.

As recently as last year, Cigna was still touting luxury properties at the culmination of two decades of exponential growth that began with Benko converting attics in its hometown of Innsbruck. Together with Thai Central Group, it closed the billion-pound purchase of London’s Selfridges department store chain, adding to a portfolio that already included the Chrysler Building in New York and Berlin’s Kadeway.

Benko based his strategy on the idea that only the Catholic Church and the Queen of England could claim a comparable portfolio of unique locations.

But market headwinds have been difficult to overcome, and Cigna earlier this month sought outside advisers to help it secure funding and untangle an opaque network of obligations spread across dozens of subsidiaries. Restructuring specialist Arndt Gewitz replaced Benko as chairman of the company’s advisory board.

Ralph Schmitz, who was named a board member and chief restructuring officer by Cigna in a Nov. 10 statement, ultimately declined the appointment and is advising the company in an informal role, according to one of the people.

A widespread bankruptcy would leave a wide range of investors scrambling to get their money back. Cigna’s shareholders – the first in line to bear losses – include some of Europe’s richest families, including Austrian construction tycoon Hans Peter Haselsteiner and German transport magnate Klaus-Michael Kühne.

Cigna Prime and Cigna Development, the two largest asset units, had €1.76 billion in liabilities related to profit participation rights at the end of 2022. Holders of a €300 million bond issued by Cigna Development – ​​the group’s only publicly traded security – include London hedge fund Arini. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has junior debt positions distributed in Cigna companies.

The largest share of debt is owed to banks that provide loans mostly for individual construction projects and purchases. Although their credit may be among the safest, Cigna’s difficulties risk hurting the bank’s profits and damaging its balance sheet.

Shares of Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Group Ltd. fell 16% this week after it warned that rising risk costs would hurt this year’s profits. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that the investment company owed Cigna about €600 million in debt and that this risk was the main reason behind the recent credit provisions.

Other banks that have lent money to Cigna include the Austrian Raiffeisen Cooperative Region, UniCredit SpA and several German regional lenders.

Bloomberg News reported in August that the European Central Bank had asked several Cigna creditors to file financial implications over related exposures, following a months-long investigation into banks that worked with the company in Austria, Germany and other European countries.

