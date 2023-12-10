Cigna Group announces significant increase in $10 billion share repurchase program

Intends to repurchase at least $5 billion of common stock by the end of the first half of 2024,

With part executed through ASR in Q1 2024

Reaffirms previously provided outlook for full-year 2023

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ , Global healthcare company The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an aggregate increase of $10 billion in incremental share repurchase authorization, bringing the company’s total share repurchase authorization to $11.3 billion. The company intends to use the majority of its discretionary cash flow for share repurchases in 2024. The company expects this will include repurchases of at least $5 billion of common stock between now and the end of the first half of 2024, including a portion of its stock. The buyback will be executed through an accelerated share repurchase program to be held in the first quarter of 2024.

“We believe Cigna’s shares are significantly undervalued and the repurchase represents a value-enhancing deployment of capital as we work to support higher quality care, improved affordability and better health outcomes. are,” said David M. Cordani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Cigna Group. “As we look at the broader landscape and strategic opportunities before us, we will remain financially disciplined with a clear focus on executing in line with our strategy, delivering value for our shareholders and investing in our future. In light of this, we will consider bolt-on acquisitions as well as value-accretive divestitures in line with our strategy.”

In connection with today’s announcement, Cigna reaffirmed its previously provided outlook for full-year 2023 consolidated adjusted earnings from operations on a per share basis of at least $24.75. The company continues to target consolidated adjusted earnings from operations of at least $28 on a per share basis for full year 2024.

“Over the past 10 years, our continued execution has resulted in EPS growth of more than 13 percent on an annual basis, demonstrating our ability to profitably grow our business and the services we provide,” Cordani said. demonstrates. We are confident in the continued growth and strength of Cigna’s businesses and expect to carry significant momentum forward into 2024. This conviction underpins our long-term annual adjusted EPS growth target of 10-13% while maintaining an attractive dividend. Strengthens our faith in achieving.

The Company’s proposed repurchases under the Updated Share Repurchase Program will be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, through accelerated share repurchase agreements, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, and/or through other legal means. Can be done through permitted means. Depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations and its insider trading policy.

forward-looking statements

This press release and oral statements made in connection with this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on Cigna Group’s current expectations and projections of future trends. , events and uncertainties. These statements are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding our estimated adjusted earnings from operations from an operating perspective to 2023 on a consolidated, per share and segment basis; Target adjusted earnings from operating perspective for 2024 on a per share basis; Estimated weighted average shares outstanding; future share repurchases and future dividends; future financial or operating performance, including our ability to improve the health and vitality of the people we serve; future growth, business strategy and strategic or operational initiatives; the economic, regulatory or competitive environment, particularly with respect to the pace and extent of change in these areas and the impact of rising inflation and interest rate pressures; financing or capital deployment plans and amounts available for future deployment; Our growth prospects in the coming years; strategic transactions; expectations regarding our Medicare Advantage capitation rates; and other statements regarding Cigna Group’s future beliefs, expectations, plans, intentions, liquidity, cash flows, financial condition or performance. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “likely,” or “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “anticipation,” “anticipation,” “anticipation,” “anticipation,” “anticipation.” “may,” “should,” “will” or other words or expressions of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to achieve our strategic and operational initiatives; our ability to execute the expected share repurchases, including the expected accelerated share repurchase program, on attractive terms, at the anticipated time or at all; our ability to adapt to changes in an evolving and rapidly changing industry; our ability to compete effectively, differentiate our products and services from those of our competitors, and maintain or increase market share; price competition, inflation and other pressures that may reduce our margins or result in premiums that are inadequate to cover the cost of services offered to our customers; the possibility of actual claims exceeding our estimates related to expected medical claims; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with physicians, hospitals, other health care providers and producers and consultants; our ability to maintain relationships with one or more major pharmaceutical manufacturers or if payments are made or rebates are provided declines; changes in the pharmacy provider market or pharmacy network; changes in drug pricing or industry pricing benchmarks; our ability to invest in and properly maintain our information technology and other business systems; our ability to prevent or control the effects of a potential cyberattack or other privacy or data security incident; political, legal, operational, regulatory, economic and other risks that may affect our multinational operations, including currency exchange rates; risks related to strategic transactions and the realization of the expected benefits of such transactions, as well as integration or separation difficulties or underperformance relative to expectations; Dependence on the success of relationships with third parties; the risk of significant disruption to our operations or to key suppliers or third parties; potential liabilities in connection with the management of medical practices and the operation of pharmacies, onsite clinics and other types of medical facilities; the substantial level of government regulation and the potential impact of new laws or regulations or changes in existing laws or regulations on our business; uncertainties regarding participation in government-sponsored programs such as Medicare; the outcome of litigation, regulatory audits and investigations; Comply with applicable privacy, security and data laws, regulations and standards; potential failure of our prevention, detection and control systems; adverse economic and market conditions, the risk of a recession or other economic downturn and resulting changes in employment metrics, stock markets or interest rates and risks related to downgrades in the financial strength ratings of our insurance subsidiaries; the impact of our significant indebtedness and the possibility of incurring further indebtedness in the future; credit risk related to our reinsurers; More specific risks and uncertainties are discussed as well in our most recent report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K available through the Investor Relations section of www.thecignagroup.com. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, do not guarantee future performance or results, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that cannot be predicted or quantified. It is difficult. Cigna Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

notes:

Adjusted income (loss) from operations is a key financial measure of profitability used by Cigna Group’s management as it presents the underlying results of the operations of the Company’s businesses and analyzes trends in underlying revenues, expenses and net income owned by shareholders. allows for. Adjusted income from operations is defined as net income attributable to shareholders (or income before tax less pre-tax income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests for the segment metric), including net realized investment results, Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and special items. Cigna Group’s stake in certain investment results of its joint ventures reported in the Cigna Healthcare segment using the equity method of accounting is also excluded. Special items are matters that management believes are not representative of the underlying results of operations because of their nature or size. Adjusted income (loss) from operations is measured on a post-tax basis for consolidated results and on a pre-tax basis for segment results. Consolidated adjusted income (loss) from operations is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income attributable to shareholders.

Management is not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Operations to Net Income to Shareholders (including on a per share basis (EPS)) or Adjusted Revenue to Total Revenue on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict this without impropriety. Efforts, certain components thereof, including (i) future net realized investment results (in relation to adjusted revenues from equity method investments) and (ii) future special items. These items are inherently uncertain and depend on a variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control. Thus, any associated projections and their impact on shareholders’ net income and total revenues may differ materially.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ralph Giacobbe

860-787-7968

[email protected]

media Contact:

justin sessions

860-810-6523

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cigna Group

Source: www.bing.com