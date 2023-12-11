Cigna abandons blockbuster deal to create insurance company with Humana

Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

US health insurer Cigna has abandoned plans to merge with Humana, a blockbuster transaction that would have created a $140 billion insurer, according to people familiar with the matter.

This merger will be the biggest deal of the year. Cigna decided to put the plans on hold after disagreements over financial arrangements, regulatory fears and a drop in share prices following reports of a potential tie-up, the people said.

Shareholders typically want their CEOs to make transformative deals but not in this environment, according to a person familiar with the matter. He said the risk of a deal being blocked or left in limbo for years was too high and disruptive.

Merger talks ended when Cigna preferred a stock buyback. The insurer on Sunday announced plans to increase stock buybacks by $10 billion. The Wall Street Journal first reported that Cigna’s plans to merge with Humana are dead.

Cigna and Humana did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Cigna Chief Executive David Cordani said in a statement on its share repurchase program that the company remains “financially disciplined” and “will consider bolt-on acquisitions consistent with our strategy”.

“We believe Cigna’s shares are significantly undervalued and the repurchase represents a value-enhancing deployment of capital,” Cordani said.

Increasing pressure to reduce costs has driven consolidation efforts in the US healthcare industry in recent years amid a tough regulatory backdrop. Earlier this year, CVS Health spent about $20 billion to acquire home health provider Signify Health and primary care network provider Oak Street Health.

Seventy percent of healthcare companies expect M&A activity in healthcare to increase in 2024 after two relatively quiet years, according to a recent global survey by Jefferies. In its mid-year report, PwC found that US healthcare deal volume was down 4 percent from 2022.

The merger between Cigna and Humana would help the insurers compete with larger rivals including UnitedHealth Group, which generated $322 billion in revenue last year. Humana and Cigna combined made about $263 billion.

Previous deals for both Cigna and Humana have been blocked by federal courts. In 2017, Humana and Aetna canceled merger plans after a federal judge ruled the merger uncompetitive. Cigna and Anthem left negotiations a few weeks after a similar federal decision.

