Cigarette maker cuts $31 billion in value of Camel and other US brands

British American Tobacco, the cigarette giant whose portfolio includes Camel and Lucky Strike, said on Wednesday it would slash the value of its brands by 25 billion pounds, or $31.5 billion, due to the slowing economy and a shift toward vaping among smokers. Will reduce the dollar.

The company told investors it had reassessed the “useful economic lives over an estimated 30-year period” for certain brands, primarily in the United States. A company spokesperson said the affected brands were Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport and Pall Mall.

In short, the announcement reflects an overpayment for Reynolds American, which the group acquired in 2017 in a $49 billion deal, creating the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco business. The write-down, described as a “noncash adjusting impairment charge”, is primarily an accounting matter that has no impact on its day-to-day operations, but sent a message to investors about its long-term prospects. reacted negatively: Shares of British American Tobacco fell to their lowest level in more than 10 years in London.

British American Tobacco sales have declined in the United States, as high inflation and other economic pressures have led smokers to trade up to cheaper brands and what the company describes as “illicit” vapes. .

Tadeu Marocco, chief executive of British American Tobacco, said that by 2035, half of the company’s sales will come from vapes, e-cigarettes and other “non-combustible” substances from brands such as Vuse and Glo. He said about 10 percent of the world’s one billion smokers use these products, offering “huge” scope for growth.

The US Food and Drug Administration is moving towards banning menthol cigarettes and has proposed reducing nicotine levels in cigarettes to reduce addiction. This has led tobacco companies to move away from cigarettes to other nicotine products, reflected in marketing slogans such as British American Tobacco’s “Build a Smokeless World” and Philip Morris International’s “Unsmoke Your World”.

On a call with investors, Mr. Marocco said the write-down reflects a shift “from indefinite life to finite life” for the economic value of its U.S. brands, which he will begin amortizing over the next 30 years. “In that time period, certainly, there’s no way to justify the presence of the brands,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 28 million adults in the United States are smokers, and smoking-related diseases cause one in five deaths each year. According to a recent survey by the CDC, about 10 percent of high school students reported using e-cigarettes, while less than 2 percent said they smoked cigarettes, a record low. The CDC said about 40 percent of people who use e-cigarettes are under the age of 25 and most of them had never smoked before vaping.

British American Tobacco said it expects revenue to grow by a low single-digit percentage this year, outpacing sales in the global tobacco industry, which it estimates will decline by 3 percent. But the more than $30 billion write-down has drawn the most attention.

“It’s non-cash and ‘extravagant’,” wrote analysts at RBC Capital Markets, “but gosh, it’s a big number exemplifying the dangers of this industry and sending some less reliable signals about the outlook for cigarettes.” Has been.”

Source: www.nytimes.com