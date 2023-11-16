Solvay SA

Cienesco announces the approval of the prospectus relating to the listing of Cienesco shares on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris

Brussels, Belgium – November 16, 2023 – 8:30 CET

Today, Cienesco SA/NV (“Cienesco” or the “Company”) announces that the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority approved the prospectus relating to the listing and admission to trading of its shares on the regulated markets of Euronext in Brussels and Paris. Is. (“Prospectus”), in connection with the previously announced planned separation of Solvay SA/NV (“Solvay”) into two independent listed companies – Solvay and Cienescu – through the partial dissolution of Solvay.

Subject to approval by Solvay’s shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting convened on December 8, 2023, Scienco is expected to become an independent listed company and its shares will commence trading on Euronext Brussels on an ‘as-and-when-delivered’ basis. Euronext Paris market opened at 9:00 am CET on December 11, 2023 under the ticker “SYENS”.

The prospectus consists of a registration document, dated June 29, 2023, together with a supplement to the registration document, a securities note and prospectus summary, each dated November 15, 2023. Each component document of the prospectus is available on the websites. Syensqo (www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents) and Solvay (www.solvay.com). The prospectus will be notified to the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under the EU passporting regime.

Important Legal Information

The contemplated separation of Solvay and Entrant is subject to normal market conditions and customary closing conditions, including approval by Solvay’s shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to be held on December 8, 2023 (or such next date to be announced by Solvay). & Company), of the contemplated partial divestiture of Solvay (the “Partial Split”). The Company will keep the market informed, if and when appropriate, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

This press release is not a prospectus or other offering document for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of June 14, 2017 (as amended, the “Prospectus Regulation”) or Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of it. The shares of Cyanesco are expected to be allocated to Solvay shareholders as part of the partial demerger under consideration in accordance with UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”), and in the circumstances contemplated by the prospectus. The Regulation or the UK prospectus does not constitute “an offer to the public” within the meaning of the Regulation.

You should read the prospectus prepared by the Company for the purposes of the listing and admission (“Admission”) of its shares to trading on the regulated markets of Euronext in Brussels and Paris. The approval of the Prospectus by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority should not be construed as an endorsement of the Company’s shares being admitted to trading on the above regulated markets.

Any potential investor should make his investment solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the company’s shares.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute an offer or invitation to sell or buy any securities of the Company or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company. or Solvay, any part of the business or assets described herein, or any other interest in or solicit any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the transactions described herein, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities . In any jurisdiction in violation of applicable law. This press release should in no way be construed as a recommendation to any reader.

The Company’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and neither Solvay nor the Company intends to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.

The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in some jurisdictions and persons who come into possession of any documents or other information referred to herein should inform themselves of and comply with any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This press release is directed only at persons in the United Kingdom who (i) have professional experience in investment-related matters, such persons being within the meaning of the definition of “investment professionals” in section 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000; Let’s come. (Financial Promotion Order) 2005, as amended (“Financial Promotion Order”) or (ii) persons covered under paragraph 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order or (iii) other persons who are permitted to carry on investment activity may lawfully communicate or cause to be communicated an invitation or inducement (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) to participate in, (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”) goes). This press release is directed only at Relevant Persons and should not be acted upon or relied upon by persons who are not Relevant Persons.

No representation or warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made by the Company, Solvay or any of their affiliates, shareholders, directors, consultants, employees and representatives or any other person and no reliance should be placed on fairness. , the accuracy, completeness or correctness of the press release or the opinion contained therein or any other statement made or intended to be made in relation to the Company or Solvay for any purpose, including but not limited to any investment considerations . No responsibility, liability or liability of any kind will be accepted by the Company, Solvay or any of their affiliates, shareholders, directors, consultants, employees and any respective representatives or any other person, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise. . Loss, damage or costs arising from any use of the press release or the information or opinion or any error, omission or misrepresentation contained therein or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

About Sciesco

Sciencesco is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that improve the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils started by Ernest Solvay in 1911, we, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 colleagues, bring together great minds to push the boundaries of science and innovation for the benefit of our clients. Are.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, aircraft, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to meet the ambition of a circular economy and explore critical technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff

Contact

media relations Nathalie Van Ypersele

+32 478 20 10 62 perrin marshall

+32 478 32 62 72 Letitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07

[email protected] Investor Relations jodi allen

+1 609 860 4608 Sherif Bakr

+44 7920 575 989 bissar alexandrov

+33 6 07 63 52 80 Imtiaz Lokhandwala

+1 609 860 3959

[email protected]

With the exception of Syensqo’s website (www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff), emails and websites remain under the Solvay domain until the separation.

