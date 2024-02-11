The Church extends an open invitation to come and experience one of the thousands of Scientology organizations located on six continents.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — For the 12th consecutive year, the Church of Scientology will premiere a new commercial during the Super Bowl broadcast. Recognizing that millions of people discover Scientology every day, the ad brings viewers inside the church with other curious people who want to learn more about the world’s youngest major religion.

Titled “Decide for yourself”, the ad also highlights the religion’s spiritual technology and the church’s humanitarian and social betterment campaigns. The Public Information Center is prominently displayed, where visitors can learn about the beliefs and practices of the Scientology religion.

On average, more than 40 percent of Super Bowl viewers tune in just to watch the commercials. For some, this year’s ad will be their first glimpse inside the Church of Scientology on television. But for all viewers, this will be the first time they hear, “If you’ve ever been curious, you’re not alone.”

With more than 11,000 Scientology churches, missions and groups around the world, the ad will be translated into 16 languages ​​and streamed internationally on YouTube. The new ad will also begin appearing on the church’s social platforms (X, Facebook and Instagram) during the Super Bowl. To see this year’s Super Bowl ad, visit Scientology.org/Decide.

Scientology Network launched on March 12, 2018. Since launching, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Scientology and founder L. Satisfying people’s curiosity about Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers to six continents, highlights the everyday lives of Scientologists, shows the Church as a global organization, and its social reform programs. Presents that have impacted the lives of millions of people. Whole world. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and beliefs, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed through Scientology.tv, mobile apps, and Roku, Amazon Is. Fire and Apple TV platforms.

