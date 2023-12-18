Environment ministers won a number of concessions before agreeing a joint position on legislation designed to reduce the amount of packaging material discarded annually, prompting the Netherlands’ Vivian Heijnen to warn against any “weakening”. Was inspired to.

The governments pushed for various concessions before agreeing a joint position on legislation designed to reduce the amount of packaging material discarded annually, and Dutch Environment Minister Vivian Heijn warned that any “weakening “This could lead to years of delays in halting one of the EU’s fastest-growing efforts. Increasing waste streams.

“If we don’t set clear and ambitious targets now, a circular packaging chain will be at a standstill for at least a decade,” Heijnen told his colleagues at the EU Council meeting in Brussels on Monday (18 December), where The ministers had planned to agree. A negotiating mandate before entering final negotiations with the European Parliament.

Packaging waste generation reached a record high of more than 188 kg per year for every EU citizen in 2021, almost 11 kg more than the previous year and representing an increase of more than 20% since 2011 , a trend that prompted the European Commission to propose a new packaging. and packaging waste regulation which has become the focus of intense lobbying even by Brussels standards.

To secure an agreement, Spain, holder of the current EU Council presidency, had to make a number of amendments to satisfy a group of countries led by Italy and Finland, which Euronews reported last week in a reused, separate archive. But the proposed targets were reported to be eliminated or simplified. and recycling, and restrictions on certain types of single-use packaging.

The Commission proposed a series of targets to limit the use of disposable packaging, for example requiring that 20% of coffee cups and other beverage containers filled at point of sale must come in reusable form by the end of the decade. . 10% of boxes and crates are used to transport goods in bulk.

However, the EU Council wants a review clause that could allow a five-year delay, and another review in 2034 of the feasibility of stricter 2040 targets based on the experiences of countries trying to meet the first deadline. Can give permission. A last-minute amendment by Germany will allow companies to collectively ‘pool’ their operations to meet reuse targets.

Under pressure from governments that have already implemented effective recycling systems, ministers agreed to exempt from the requirement to implement national deposit-refund schemes for any country that already has a recycling system in place. Collects 78% of bottles, compared to the 90% limit proposed by the Commission. and agreed by 85% of the European Parliament.

During a public discussion before the vote, Finland welcomed the reinstatement of the exemption for cardboard boxes from the transport packaging reuse target, saying that this would reduce the risk of an adverse switch to the use of heavy plastic boxes. Sweden agreed: “We also want to avoid an unwanted shift from fully recyclable and renewable paper packaging to fossil plastics,” said State Secretary Daniel Westlen.

This proposal has seen intense lobbying from various business sectors. Paper manufacturers complained that reuse targets unfairly encouraged switching to plastic, while the plastics industry objected to exemptions for cardboard. Fast food companies also joined them in vehemently opposing the ban on disposable wrappers and containers for food consumed inside restaurants.

The deal struck by Spain weakens ‘fast-food’ provisions to the apparent benefit of paper producers, as wrappers made from ‘flexible materials other than plastic’ will be exempt. This sets the scene for heated debate with MEPs whose negotiating mandate calls for completely removing the ban on in-house use of disposable packaging.

Despite the various changes made by Madrid to create the agreement, the main goals remain: Governments must ensure that total production of packaging waste is reduced by 5% by 2030, 10% by 2035 and 15% by 2040 and by the end of the decade. Be less. All packaging must be recyclable. EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius said the Council’s position “remains broadly in line with the core of the Commission proposal”.

Similarly, the campaign group Zero Waste Europe said after the agreement was announced that, even in its weakened form, the EU Council’s mandate was an improvement on the “backward position” adopted by the Parliament. The next step will be negotiations between government representatives and MEPs, who will try to finalize legislation behind closed doors.

German Christian Democrat MEP Peter Lise, environment head of the center-right EPP group, said the Council had not gone far enough in opposing the “orgy of sanctions” proposed by the Commission, and called on governments to side with Parliament in opposing restrictions. called upon. Items like sugar sachets. “Paper is a sustainable material and right now in Europe we have other things to worry about besides paper bags,” Liese said.

Denmark called on Belgium, which takes over the EU Council presidency on January 1, to push for a final agreement before EU elections in June, while several ministers said they would like to close the file quickly despite objections to the agreement. Were supporting.

