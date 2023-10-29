Chrysler manufacturers agree pay deal to end strike – BBC News

1 hour ago

Chrysler maker Stellantis has reached a temporary wage agreement with the United Auto Workers union, ending a six-week strike.

The UAW launched strikes against GM, Ford and Stellantis in September, the first time in the union’s history that it has targeted all three companies simultaneously.

It has not yet reached any agreement with GM and the action against the company is being expanded.

The agreement between the UAW and Stellantis will increase wages for most workers by 25% over the next four and a half years.

The union also said that the wages of the lowest paid workers at Stellantis will increase by more than 165% over the term of the agreement.

The union said Stellantis employees would return to work if the deal is ratified.

UAW President Shawn Fenn said, “Once again, we have achieved what a few weeks ago we were told was impossible.”

The union also said the deal would allow Stellantis to reopen an assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, which it closed earlier this year.

Additionally, the UAW said the carmaker has also agreed to build a new battery plant next to the existing Belvidere factory.

“Eight months ago, Stellantis idled the Belvidere Assembly Plant, sending 1,200 of our members onto the street,” said Rich Boyer, UAW vice president.

“With the strength of our strike, we are bringing back those jobs and others. Stellantis is reopening the plant and the company will also add more than 1,000 jobs at a new battery plant in Belvidere.”

Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis North America, said: “I want to thank all of the negotiating teams who have worked tirelessly over many weeks to get to this point.

“We look forward to welcoming our 43,000 employees back to work and resuming operations.”

US President Joe Biden welcomed the agreement.

“I commend the UAW and Stellantis for coming together after hard-fought, good-faith negotiations to reach a historic agreement that will guarantee workers wages, benefits, dignity and respect,” he said in a statement.

While the UAW has now reached tentative agreements with Ford and Stellantis to end strike action, it has yet to reach an agreement with General Motors.

On Saturday, the union said it would expand its strike against GM to the company’s plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The UAW’s Mr. Fenn said, “We are disappointed by GM’s unnecessary and irresponsible refusal to come to a fair agreement.”

In a statement, GM said: “Given the progress we have made, we are disappointed by the UAW’s actions.

“We continue to bargain in good faith with the UAW and our goal is to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

The company also withdrew profit forecasts for the year, saying it could not predict how quickly the impasse would end, but also said it had agreed to a “record” contract in an effort to help resolve the dispute. Was offered.

Source: www.bbc.com