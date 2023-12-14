Chronos Labs Unveils Public zkEVM Chain Testnet to Boost Mainstream Adoption

Chronos Labs, the Web3 start-up accelerator behind the Chronos ecosystem, has launched a zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (ZKEVM) testnet blockchain network on top of the Ethereum Sepolya testnet.

According to an announcement shared with CryptoPotato, the Kronos zkEVM Chain testnet launches in a collaboration between the engineering teams of Kronos Labs, Matter Labs, digital asset exchange Crypto.com, and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms VVS Finance, Veno Finance, and Fulchrome. Has been done finance.

Chronos Labs launches zkEVM Chain testnet

The Chronos zkEVM testnet is a hyperchain using the ZK Scalable Transparent Argument of Knowledge (STARK) modular framework. Since it is on top of Sepulia Faucet, the chain is secured by the Ethereum testnet from the point of view of final settlement and data availability.

Chronos Labs claims that the new chain is the first public testnet to use the ZK Stack framework. As a hyperchain, the zkEVM testnet runs on the Ethereum mainnet with a common settlement. By 2024, the network will adopt a shared native bridge to the Ethereum mainnet, which will enable users to send tokens and messages while enjoying the security of the latter.

Ken Timsitt, Managing Director of Cronos Labs, said: “The Cronos zkEVM testnet presents an opportunity for Cronos Labs and our partners including VVS, Fulchrome and Veno to experiment with zK Layer 2 technology to prepare for the next phase of development. Starting in 2024. Other Chronos apps are warmly invited to join the testnet.”

Chronos’s zkEVM testnet to use TCR

The new network uses the Boojum Stark-based ZK-proof system, which runs on general processing units (GPUs), reducing fees. The ZkEVM chain also uses TCRO, a testnet version of CRO, the native cryptocurrency of the Cronos ecosystem, to pay transaction fees. Chronos Labs said fee payments can be made in other cryptocurrencies due to native account abstraction implemented at the protocol level.

“When we introduced ZK Stack, we opened the door to anyone wanting to build on top of Ethereum by deploying Hyperchain. “Whether you’re building a specialized rollup or a general-purpose rollup, Hyperchain allows you to take advantage of Ethereum’s broad user base and liquidity while preserving its strong security and decentralization,” said Michael E., Head of Business and Operations at Matter Labs. said Marco Cora, senior vice president. The firm behind zkSync, an Ethereum-based layer-2 scaling solution.

As the newest collaborative chain in the Chronos network, zkEVM will ease the movement of liquidity between the testnet ecosystem and Ethereum.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com