Chromia confirmed for mainnet release in 2024

[PRESS RELEASE – Stockholm, Sweden, December 4th, 2023]

Chromia confirms mainnet launch in 2024, highlights key features, and updates roadmap outlining project development goals.

Chromia, a relational blockchain platform designed for decentralized applications, has officially announced its mainnet launch scheduled for 2024. The project has released an updated roadmap, which can be found on their official channels and website’s roadmap page.

Chromia was co-founded by CEO Henrik Hjelte, COO Or Perelman and CTO Alex Mizrahi with the goal of providing a ‘relational blockchain’ architecture on a publicly available network. The technology, pioneered by Swedish-based company ChromaWay, combines the efficiency of a relational database with the secure and permissionless nature of blockchain.

Chromia’s vision and scope expanded from its initial role as a standalone platform to include interoperability features with Ethereum and other Ethereum chains. The dedicated efforts of the team have resulted in the creation of modular Layer-1 and Layer-2 solutions.

The series’ development timeline was extended as the team dedicated its time to building strong user experiences with established tokennomics and substantial user bases, such as Web3 Gaming’s “My Neighbor Alice” and “Mines of Dalarnia”.

Commenting on the Chromia mainnet launch, Chromia CEO Henrik Hjelte said, “It took us, the founders, 10 years to build the technology that we believe can impact the world at large. Is. To bring public decentralized applications into the mainstream, you need a comprehensive feature set and ease of use. Chromia’s mainnet is set to launch with powerful features including modularity, EVM interoperability, relational database architecture, and on-chain file storage. I’m proud of Chromia’s battery-inclusive approach, and I’m sure developers will love the new beauty and productivity we bring to crypto.

The project’s roadmap outlined remaining development goals, primarily focused on a Chromia-based token, bridging assets to EVM chains, and a native fee system. Additionally, significant effort has been dedicated to creating essential utilities for end users and developers, including an official wallet, a block explorer, and extensive technical documentation and tutorials.

The project’s ecosystem is starting to show early signs of growth, evidenced by their ‘Shared AppNet’, an early production environment for decentralized applications (dApps). The network is already powering a number of projects, including German football club VfB Stuttgart’s digital collectibles marketplace and fashion brand BLK DNM’s ‘connected fashion’ technology.

The updated roadmap is available on Chromia’s website.

Users can stay connected with Chromia and get the latest updates from the following official Twitter:

About Chromia

Chromia is a blockchain platform that provides scalable, secure, and developer-friendly solutions for decentralized applications. Their relational blockchain technology is designed to support high performance, low cost, and ease of use for developers and end-users.

