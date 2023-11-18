Investors interested Livehire Limited ( ASX:LVH ) should definitely note that CEO and Executive Director, Christy Forrest recently paid AU$0.035 per share to buy AU$671k worth of stock. Although the purchase is not a large one, from a percentage or absolute value perspective, it can be seen as a good sign.

LiveHire Insider Transactions Over the Last Year

In fact, according to our records, the recent purchase by Christie Forrest was the largest purchase of LiveHere shares by an insider in the last twelve months. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was well below the recent price of AU$0.051. Because the shares were purchased at a low price, this particular purchase doesn’t tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

LiveHire insiders were buying shares, but not selling, over the last twelve months. You can see below a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the exact details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of LiveHire

Looking at the total insider shareholding in a company can help you know if they are well engaged with common shareholders. We generally like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that LiveHire insiders own a 29% stake in the company, worth about AU$5.5m. This level of insider ownership is good but falls short of standing out particularly. This certainly suggests a fair degree of alignment.

So what do LiveHire insider transactions indicate?

It’s certainly positive to see recent insider buying. We also take confidence from the long-term picture of insider transactions. But we don’t think so about the fact that the company is incurring losses. Given these transactions (along with the company’s notable insider ownership), insiders are likely to see value in LiveHire shares. In addition to learning about insider trading going on, it is beneficial to identify the risks facing LiveHire. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for LiveHire (1 should not be ignored!) And we strongly recommend that you check them out before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account only for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

