Christopher Nolan wins DGA Theatrical Feature Film Award for The Oppenheimer

Winners were also announced in 10 other categories

Cadillac is the Official Automotive Sponsor of the 76th Annual DGA Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The winners of the 2023 Directors Guild of America Awards for Outstanding Directorial Achievement were announced tonight during the 76th Annual DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Christopher Nolan won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Dramatic Feature Film for Oppenheimer.

DGA Awards header for the 76th Annual DGA Awards.

Judd Apatow hosted the ceremony before more than 1,100 guests. Presenters include (in alphabetical order): Matt Bomer, Rose Byrne, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Zooey Deschanel, David Duchovny, Jay Ellis, Carla Gallo, Ilana Glazer, Ryan Gosling, Taylor Hackford, Jonah Hill, Patty Jenkins, Rashida Jones , Daniel Kwan, Eva Longoria, Cillian Murphy, Nasim Pedrad, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel Sennott, Daniel Scheinert, Emma Stone, Glenn Weiss and Jeffrey Wright.

2024 Lifetime Achievement Award for Television Direction Presented to an acclaimed director of episodic television David Nutter, 2024 Frank Capra Achievement Award presented to Unit Production Manager Janet Knutson For his exceptional work and dedication to the Guild. Gary Natoli For his exceptional work as a stage manager and tireless service to the guild, he was awarded the 2024 Franklin J. Was named Schaffner Award winner.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Feature Film for 2023:

christopher nolan

oppenheimer

(Universal Pictures)

Michael received the award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement by a First-Time Dramatic Feature Film Director for 2023:

celine song

past life

(A24)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Dramatic Series for 2023:

Peter Hoar

The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time”

(HBO | Max)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series for 2023:

christopher storer

Bear, “Fishes”

(fx)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Films for Television and Limited Series for 2023:

sarah adina smith

Lesson in Chemistry, “His and Hers”

(Apple TV+)

Regularly Scheduled Events for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – 2023:

Michael Mancini and Liz Patrick

Saturday Night Live, “Pedro Pascal/Coldplay”

(NBC)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Special for 2023:

paul miller

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love

(NBC)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Series for 2023:

Niharika Desai

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Happiness, “Happiness is a Bottle of Cod Liver Oil”

(Peacock)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs for 2023:

amy shatz

Stand Up and Shout: Philly High School Songs

(HBO | Max)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials 2023:

kim gehrig

(Somasuch)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary for 2023:

Mstislav Chernov

20 days in Mariupol

(PBS distribution)

About DGA:

In the eight decades since its founding in 1936, the DGA has fought for the economic and creative rights of its members; protected their ability to benefit financially from the re-use of their work; established strong pension and health plans; and established jurisdictions in new technologies and delivery platforms. Today we represent more than 19,000 directors and director team members working in film, television, commercials, new media and other audiovisual media.

Photo Credit Alyssa Haber – Christopher Nolan holding his DGA award.

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christopher-nolan-wins-dga-theatrical-feature-film-award-for-oppenhemer-302059080.html

Source Directors Guild of America

Source