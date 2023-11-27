Christopher Luxon sworn in as New Zealand Prime Minister, says improving economy a priority

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Christopher Luxon was sworn in as New Zealand’s prime minister on Monday and said his top priority was improving the economy.

The 53-year-old former businessman is leading a conservative coalition after his National Party struck a deal with two smaller parties on Friday following last month’s general election.

After the swearing-in ceremony, which was presided over by Governor-General Cindy Kiro, Luxon told reporters that the job was an “amazing responsibility”.

He said he would hold his first cabinet meeting on Tuesday and look at quickly finalizing the 100-day plan. He said he also planned to visit Australia before Christmas Day.

Luxon said he needed to receive a Treasury briefing on the government’s financial position.

“We are concerned and concerned that the picture has been worsening over the past several months,” Luxon said.

Under the coalition agreement, Luxon has promised to cut taxes and train 500 more police officers within two years.

He has also promised to reduce government bureaucracy, including a 6.5% cut in the public service.

Luxon said it would be up to ministry chief executives to decide how to make the cuts, whether by halting programs, not filling vacancies or laying off some staff.

The new government also plans to repeal tobacco restrictions approved last year by the previous government, including requirements for lower nicotine levels in cigarettes, fewer retailers and a lifetime ban for youths.

Lakson said his government disagrees with parts of the policy, including its focus on distribution. He said smoking rates have been declining for 30 years.

“We’re going to continue to make sure we have good education programs and encourage people to take up vapes as a prevention tool,” Luxon said.

But critics said the plan was a blow to public health and a victory for the tobacco industry.

Chris Hipkins, who officially resigned as the country’s 41st prime minister early Monday, said he wished Luxon and her coalition partners well. He said that the country is going through difficult times but the economy is turning around.

Hipkins, who held the top job for 10 months after Jacinda Ardern unexpectedly resigned in January, plans to remain as opposition leader in parliament.

