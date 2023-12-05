In the early 1900s, Vienna-based surgical instrument maker Erwin Perzi was asked to create a glowing surgical lightbulb, but instead, he invented the snow globe.

The snow globe is one of the world’s most beloved souvenirs – but did you know it was invented 120 years ago ViennaAustria – and by complete accident?

The Viennese Perzi family, credited with inventing the iconic souvenir over a century ago, continues to thrive in their small workshop, bringing holiday cheer to homes around the world.

Notably, the family business continues to produce an impressive 200,000 ice balls annually, an astonishing 80% of which go to the United States and Japan.

His craftsmanship has not only stood the test of time, but also attracted the attention of former US Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and many celebrities. Barack Obama,

a happy accident

Erwin Perzi III, CEO of the Original Viennese Snow Globe, shares the interesting story of how his grandfather accidentally created this iconic object.

“Our snow globe is my grandfather’s invention. He invented the snow globe accidentally in the year 1900. My grandfather was a surgical instrument mechanic, and he wanted to improve Edison’s light bulb for operating room lighting. And They did some tests and one of the tests created a snow globe,” says Perzi III.

At first, Perzi was trying to develop an extra bright light source for a surgical lamp at the request of a doctor.

In his attempt to intensify the candle power of a so-called Schusterkugel (a water-filled flask historically used to concentrate light) with particles made of various materials for reflective purposes, he unexpectedly encountered falling snow. It produced a reminiscent effect.

Inspired by this accidental discovery, he designed his first snow globe featuring a miniature model of the Mariazell Basilica.

Due to the huge demand for these ice balls, Perzi and his brother Ludwig established a Vienna-based shop.

Continuing the legacy one snow globe at a time

Despite its historical roots, the workshop faced a significant challenge this year when a fire disrupted operations at the paint workshop, halting production from February to August.

“On February 20, there was a fire in our company, and the part where we do gold plating was hit by fire. And from February to August, we could not continue to do gold plating. So the production in this area was closed and now we need to do a lot of work to fill our orders,” explains Perzi III.

Undeterred by the setback, the 50-strong team of the original Viennese snow globe company redoubled its efforts to ensure timely delivery for year-end orders.

Many of his charming models, which include iconic Vienna landmarks such as St. Stephen’s Cathedral, the Riesenrad Ferris Wheel and Schönbrunn Palace, find their way into the city’s Christmas markets.

“I just like the fact that the snow lasts a long time in them, and it’s so beautiful. It’s just Christmas, I guess… Christmas in a world!” Victoria Piper, a visitor from Devon, expresses.

