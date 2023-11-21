Christmas has come early for the stock market

The “Santa Rally” may have started as early as this year, with the S&P 500 up 10% since the end of October.

AI, cooling inflation, and a resilient economy are all powering the benchmark index higher.

But this could mean that December will prove to be an unusually quiet month for the markets.

Stocks have come out of their fourth-quarter slump in recent weeks, with a renewed focus on AI, slowing inflation and a growing US economy powering the market higher.

The benchmark S&P 500 has climbed 10% since Oct. 27 to erase its losses from last month’s bond-market meltdown, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 13% over the same period.

The index’s impressive gain could be an early Christmas gift for Wall Street — but it could also set the stage for a boring end to 2023, with traders exhausted after a year of ups and downs.

November Santa Rally

Like kissing under the mistletoe or kissing Father Christmas while wearing red, the so-called “Santa Claus Rally” is a holiday season tradition that doesn’t really mean anything.

According to the Stock Traders Almanac, December has historically been one of the strongest months for equities, with the S&P 500 returning an average of 1.4% between 1950 and 2022.

Explanations for the trend vary – although many on Wall Street believe it is simply a statistical anomaly rather than the result of seasonal optimism.

Somehow, right now it feels like Christmas is a month early.

Traders have been bombarded with positive economic data over the past four weeks. U.S. GDP expanded 4.9% in the third quarter, inflation is declining at a faster pace than expected, and the labor market remains stable despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes.

“The Santa Claus rally has come early this year for three reasons,” Nuveen CIO Saira Malik said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday. “One of them is inflation coming in line with expectations.”

“Furthermore, the Fed is signaling the end of the rate-hike cycle — and finally, the economy is showing some signs of cooling off, but not enough to take us into a recession,” he said.

Shares have also benefited from investors focusing on AI ahead of Nvidia’s third-quarter earnings, which are scheduled to be released after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Meanwhile, the bond market – a big source of concern for Wall Street in October – has calmed this month, with benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields falling from a 16-year high.

Has Christmas come too early?

The early Santa rally this month has boosted traders’ spirits – but December may look a bit disappointing for the stock market as a result.

The S&P 500 stalled last week, rising just 1% since Nov. 14 — and the benchmark index’s current level of more than 4,500 points misses the year-end target set by Wall Street banks including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. it shows.

That’s a sign the rally doesn’t have much room left to run, according to Morningstar strategist Michael Fields, who believes there aren’t many economic data releases on the horizon that could propel U.S. stocks higher.

He told Business Insider that Christmas coming too early is “the most likely scenario across the board.” “With most of earnings season passed, we have headline macro data, so there’s no real catalyst for a bounce.”

“But on the other hand, the market is also unlikely to collapse,” Fields said. “Investors should know exactly what they are in for.”

Nuveen’s Malik echoed similar views, saying the recent rally does not give any clue as to how stocks will perform in 2024. Some on Wall Street are still worried the economy could slip into recession — while traders can’t decide whether the Fed will keep interest rates high to stem inflation or prevent another economic downturn. Will aggressively cut interest rates.

“2024 looks a little more complicated… inflation is still above target and we’re not in a recession – so I don’t see why the Fed would cut rates so aggressively,” he said.

Sometimes preparing for Christmas can be the best part – and when December 25th comes around you find yourself tired, fed up with your in-laws and completely uninspired about the New Year.

This year’s early Santa rally may ultimately leave investors feeling a similar chill.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com