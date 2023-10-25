'Christmas comes early with Prime Big Deals Days': What Wall Street expects from Amazon's third-quarter earnings report

Amazon is set to report its earnings for the third quarter after the closing bell on Thursday.

Investors are keeping an eye on the results of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

AWS revenue will also be in focus after investors lowered revenue growth expectations.

Investors have an eye on Amazon as they wait for the retail giant to report third-quarter results on Thursday after the closing bell.

In focus will be the results from Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days event, as well as guidance for consumer spending during the holidays. Investors are also looking to revenues from Amazon’s cloud business, AWS, after lowering their expectations for AWS revenue growth over the past few months.

However, Amazon has enjoyed a strong performance so far this year. Its stock is up nearly 50% from January levels, partly driven by Wall Street’s enthusiasm for AI as well as Amazon’s second-quarter earnings report, in which net sales rose to a better-than-expected $131.34 billion.

Here’s what Wall Street is expecting from Amazon’s financials last quarter, according to Bloomberg data:

Income: $141.56 billion

$141.56 billion earnings per share: $0.58

Here’s what Wall Street analysts are saying about Amazon ahead of its highly-watched earnings report.

Bank of America: Sales may be good in the third quarter

Given that consumer spending is still strong, the Seattle-based retailer could beat third-quarter earnings expectations. Online shopping grew 1% year-over-year in the third quarter, a trend that may continue through the end of the year, according to credit and debit card data from Bank of America.

“As far as 4Q is concerned, Big Deal Days data points looked strong, and we think holiday hiring (+250k) still signals strong demand,” the bank said in a note.

Bank of America reiterated its “Buy” rating with a $174 price target, representing a potential upside of 35%.

Goldman Sachs: Retailers face increasing competition and energy costs

According to a survey by cloud computing industry analysts dating back to September, Goldman Sachs said Amazon Web Services’ revenue was likely to remain flat in the previous quarter.

“We model steady AWS revenue growth in Q3 compared to Q2 (+12% year-over-year) and re-acceleration in Q4 (+14% year-over-year) driven by easier composability, lower pace of optimization, and increased adoption of new workloads.” Make on the basis of growth.

Still, the company faces some potential headwinds, including new competition from ecommerce platforms like Teemu. Energy prices have also risen in recent months, which could impact profit margins as Amazon manages its physical stores and its AWS business.

“We believe that each +10 increase in energy costs could result in a $200-$300mm gain in Q3 EBIT,” the analysts said, referring to Amazon’s earnings before interest and taxes.

Goldman Sachs reiterated its “Buy” rating but lowered its price target to $175 per share, indicating a potential upside of 36%.

JMP: “Christmas comes early with Prime Big Deal Days”

Online sales are likely to increase through Amazon’s Prime Big Days. The company has already reported selling more than 150 million items during the two-day event, JMP strategists said.

“Although we are impressed by the success of AMZN’s Prime Big Deal Days event, we do not see this as a material incremental gain in revenue, but rather as a result of increased holiday spending; nevertheless, we expect higher 3P sales. “We believe the promotion, increased utilization of its fulfillment network, and the advancing holiday season could lead to margin expansion in 4Q,” the strategists said.

JMP rates Amazon a “Buy” with a $175 price target, representing a potential upside of 36%.

Jefferies: “We see runway for continued margin improvement”

AWS’s profits are set to increase as cloud optimization declines while demand for AI increases. Jefferies said this supports the boom in Amazon’s AWS business.

“We believe AWS net sales expectations have fallen short and expect continued positive estimate revisions to drive the story as cloud cost optimization headwinds fade and AI- The driven workloads will support the new migration.”

Jefferies rates Amazon at “Buy” with a $175 price target, representing a potential upside of 36%.

JP Morgan: Retail growth expected to accelerate

JPMorgan expects good profits for Amazon in the second half. This is largely supported by strong US consumers, with sectors such as grocery, clothing and furniture gaining traction. The bank also expects AWS’s growth to accelerate in the second half.

“We estimate US e-commerce to see +8.2% annual growth in 2023, with online penetration of total retail up 21.9% (+90bps Y/Y). Over the long term, we believe US e-commerce -adj penetration in commerce Retail sales could double to 40%+ from 21% currently, strategists said in a recent note.

JPMorgan rates Amazon a “Buy” with a $180 price target, representing a potential upside of 40%.

