Christie to fellow candidates: Target Trump, not each other

Polls taken before the Thanksgiving holiday show former President Donald Trump enjoying more than 60% support among conservative voters, with a candidate openly wondering what the rest are doing.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie made a televised appearance Sunday ahead of planned stops in New Hampshire this week, and claimed that if other candidates would actually run against — rather than with — the 45th president, one of them would Can potentially contest elections. Defeat him in 2024.

“I have spent most of my time going after the guy who is in first place. I’m going after Donald Trump. And all I want to say about Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley is that they are not going after Trump. And I don’t understand why they spent time going after each other and not going after Trump. If all three of us go after Donald Trump, the one who is most credible among the three of us in terms of those criticisms will win this primary,” he told ABC.

Ahead of Christie’s televised tour, the former federal prosecutor’s campaign may have noted the results of an Emerson College poll released just before Thanksgiving that showed Trump receiving 64% of the vote, while Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy get only one point support each.

If polling is any guide, Trump has been in the lead since the beginning of the 2024 election campaign, but as the election cycle has dragged on for more than a year, the problem has only grown for any candidate who seriously wants to topple the Republican Party. But is hoping to make his own place. ,

“In the Republican primary, former President Trump leads with 64%, a five-point increase from last month, followed by former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (9%), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (8%), entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswami (5%). ), and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (3%). Ten percent are undecided,” the pollsters wrote.

According to Christie his fellow Republicans would be better served by focusing their efforts on the primary and the person most likely to win it, rather than fighting against each other for second place.

“We all need to talk about the person who is there in the first place. You know, I don’t understand – I’m not playing for second place here,” he said. “Governor Haley has said things like she felt he was the right president at the right time. She also said that she would like to forgive him. Ron DeSantis has, you know, had a lot of glowing things to say about Donald Trump over time. I think we need to focus on who is in front here, who is bad for our party and who will be bad for this country.

Christie also said that Trump’s speech and mannerisms have allowed the worst parts of society to flourish and come out into the open, and while his bombastic style may bring out his base, it is increasingly spreading across the country. It is also partly responsible for the rapid rise of anti-Semitism. ,

“When you show intolerance towards everyone who does what they do, you allow others to bring out their own intolerance as a leader. And so, intolerance towards one encourages intolerance towards everyone. And that’s exactly what’s going on here,” he told CNN. “I believe that Donald Trump’s intolerant language and his intolerant conduct allow others to act similarly.”

Emerson’s polling also shows that the 45th president narrowly defeated his successor in a theoretical rematch. Trump leads Biden 47% to 43%, according to the survey of nearly 1,500 registered voters. The current president’s approval ratings have fallen to their lowest all year, and pollsters say he is suffering in demographic groups that he cannot afford to lose in a second election showdown with Trump.

“Last November, Biden was ahead of Trump by four points, while this November, he is behind Trump by four points. Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said as the poll was released, several key groups have changed over the past year: Biden was ahead among women by seven points at this time last year, which has dropped to one point this year.

Christie will be in New Hampshire on Thursday for townhall-style events in Concord.

