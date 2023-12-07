December 7, 2023
Christie calls Ramaswamy an 'obnoxious jab' in heated GOP debate


Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy pointed fingers and raised their voices in a fiery exchange during the GOP presidential primary debate. Both presidential candidates called each other out for lack of experience or knowledge.Dec. 7, 2023

Source: www.nbcnews.com

