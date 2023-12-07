Christie calls Ramaswamy an ‘obnoxious jab’ in heated GOP debate
IE 11 is not supported. Visit our site on another browser for the best experience.
-
Nikki Haley talks about the moment she called Vivek Ramaswamy ‘ugly’ on debate stage
06:06
-
Ramaswamy: ‘We have become a party of losers’
01:46
-
Ramaswamy calls two GOP candidates ‘Dick Cheney in three-inch heels’
00:28
-
Haley and Scott get into heated argument over 15-week abortion limit
02:49
-
Watch highlights from the third Republican presidential debate
03:40
-
Zelensky calls Ramaswamy ‘absolutely unacceptable’, makes Nazi reference
04:13
-
Republican candidates present their case to voters in closing speeches of the debate
05:42
-
Haley: Putin and Xi ‘drooling’ over Ramaswamy becoming President
01:39
-
playing now
Christie calls Ramaswamy an ‘obnoxious jab’ in heated GOP debate
03:24
-
next
Trump says he won’t be a dictator ‘apart from day one’
01:52
-
Four candidates qualify for the fourth Republican primary debate
03:21
-
Senator Joe Manchin announces he will not seek re-election
02:21
-
Highlights from last night’s Republican presidential debate
01:51
-
In the third debate, did any candidate seriously challenge Trump’s lead?
03:30
-
Personal attacks occur during GOP debate on NBC
02:51
-
Debate highlights: GOP presidential candidates weigh in on foreign policy
03:49
-
NBC News Republican Presidential Debate: Exclusive coverage and analysis
47:20
-
Iowa voter describes Vivek Ramaswami’s worsening outlook after debate
03:34
-
Tim Scott says he’s ‘confident’ he’ll be in fourth debate despite quality struggles for third debate
04:13
-
Nikki Haley takes lead among New Hampshire voters after third Republican debate
02:53
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy pointed fingers and raised their voices in a fiery exchange during the GOP presidential primary debate. Both presidential candidates called each other out for lack of experience or knowledge.Dec. 7, 2023
Read more
-
next
Nikki Haley talks about the moment she called Vivek Ramaswamy ‘ugly’ on debate stage
06:06
-
Ramaswamy: ‘We have become a party of losers’
01:46
-
Ramaswamy calls two GOP candidates ‘Dick Cheney in three-inch heels’
00:28
-
Haley and Scott get into heated argument over 15-week abortion limit
02:49
-
Watch highlights from the third Republican presidential debate
03:40
-
Zelensky calls Ramaswamy ‘absolutely unacceptable’, makes Nazi reference
04:13
Source: www.nbcnews.com