October 23, 2023
Chris Young Wows Fans With Shirtless Photo After Weight Loss


Chris Young turned to social media to share the results of his workout regimen, and fans were suitably impressed with the results.

The country singer posted a shirtless picture to Instagram on Friday (Oct. 20), showing off a newfound definition in his biceps, chest and abs.

“Just gonna leave this here,” he writes to accompany the photo, adding the hashtag, #results.

Fans were quick to praise Young’s transformation, with many of his IG followers — especially the female ones — responding with raves.

Young first shared his fitness journey with fans in a photo from August that showed him shirtless, but partly covered.

“This year has been dedicated to a lot of work on myself. Music wise AND in the gym,” he wrote at the time, adding that he was “still not done, but down 60 pounds.”

Young told ET Online in early October that his new health regimen came about after he went to the doctor, and tests revealed, “My cholesterol was insanely high.”

“She was like, ‘You gotta do something,'” he recalled, so Young began to address his health through a combination of diet and exercise. He told ET that he had dropped down to about 230 pounds at 6’4″.

Young has also been moving forward on the music front; in June of 2023, he released a new song titled “Young Love & Saturday Nights” which samples the iconic guitar riff from David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel.”

See Country Artists Who’ve Lost Weight and Feel Awesome:





Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Atlantic Lithium achieves milestone with award of mining lease for Iwoya in Ghana

October 23, 2023
The new chairman of Hospitality Ulster says high rates remain a ‘wrecking ball’ for the hospitality sector

The new chairman of Hospitality Ulster says high rates remain a ‘wrecking ball’ for the hospitality sector

October 23, 2023

You may have missed

Atlantic Lithium achieves milestone with award of mining lease for Iwoya in Ghana

October 23, 2023
The new chairman of Hospitality Ulster says high rates remain a ‘wrecking ball’ for the hospitality sector

The new chairman of Hospitality Ulster says high rates remain a ‘wrecking ball’ for the hospitality sector

October 23, 2023

Helping fund family abroad is tricky. Here’s how you can both thrive

October 23, 2023

The $814k raised by Meminator shows it’s the best crypto to buy right now – join in to avoid FOMO!

October 23, 2023
Vistry Group to cut 200 jobs due to declining profits

Vistry Group to cut 200 jobs due to declining profits

October 23, 2023

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism organizes networking event to highlight export and manufacturing opportunities

October 23, 2023