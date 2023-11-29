Chris Christie says he won’t sign 6-week national abortion ban

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday that he would not sign a six-week federal abortion ban into law if elected president.

Christie, who is competing for the 2024 Republican nomination, told host Phil Mattingly in an interview on “CNN This Morning” that there was “no consensus” around such a ban and that any decisions would rest with the people. Needed

“My view is this: I want the people, not the politicians, to decide. So let people vote in the states,” Christie said. “We are witnessing a great exercise of democracy across the country.”

“We fought for 50 years to put it in the hands of the people, the federal government, in that case, the Supreme Court, took it out of the hands of the people and gave them no voice,” the governor said. , referring to the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision establishing a national right to abortion, which was overturned last year by a more conservative court. “Now people have a voice. So we’ve seen it.”

Let me be clear. I will not sign a six-week abortion ban. While other people will say one thing in Iowa and another in New Hampshire, I will not play politics. pic.twitter.com/te0sTwIw9p -Chris Christie (@GovChristie) 28 November 2023

Several Republican-led states have taken steps to limit access to abortion in the wake of last year’s reversal. In Tuesday’s interview, Christie criticized the stances on abortion of two of his 2024 Republican rivals: former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who recently said she signed a six-week abortion ban in her home state and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed a similar bill into law earlier this year.

Christie said of Haley’s comments, “I think it makes the general election more difficult for her.” “You can see that when Gov. DeSantis signed that bill in Florida, it certainly hurt his popularity among the broader electorate.”

Christie also criticized Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who has called for making abortion rights a national issue for the GOP during the presidential race.

“I want the American people to decide. This is the right way to take this decision,” he said. “And with all due respect to Rona, she is not running for president, and she has never governed.”

