Choosing a successor is the ‘most important job’ for a CEO

Morgan Stanley (MS) has named Co-Chairman Ted Pick to assume the role of CEO, succeeding James Gorman, effective January 1, 2024. More than 1,400 CEOs are set to leave their jobs in 2023 alone as the Great Resignation moves to C-. Suite.

Puck News founding partner William Cohn sat down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the role of a CEO and the detail and care taken in choosing Puck as Gorman’s successor.

“Ted Pick has done a great job reviving Morgan Stanley’s investment banking business and trading business since the 2008 financial crisis,” says Cohn. “So I wasn’t surprised he got the job because I think the pendulum swings back and forth — James Gorman was an asset management, wealth management guy, and, so, now it was time to take investment banker Ted Pick. Have control.”

Josh Lipton: However, Gorman has focused on increasing wealth management. And he earns income from Ted Pick, obviously, he’s the head of banking and trading. They thought they were interested in that kind of change there. Did it–did it pique your curiosity at all or, no, did you think it made sense?

William Cohn: Well, I think I wrote an article in Puck last May predicting that Ted Pick would be the winner. And here we are almost in November. And he is the winner. So obviously, I wasn’t surprised when Ted was chosen. I’ve never met Ted, which I find interesting. Maybe this will change now.

But look, the pendulum swings. You know, James Gorman came from the brokerage wealth management, asset management side of Merrill, and then over at Morgan Stanley, planned the acquisitions of Smith Barney, E-Trade, Etienne Vance. So you know, I think it was — Ted Pick has done a great job reviving Morgan Stanley’s investment banking business and trading business since the near disaster of the 2008 financial crisis.

So I’m not– I’m not surprised he got the job, because I think the pendulum swings back and forth. This was James Gorman asset management, wealth management guy. And so now, it’s time for investment banker Ted Pick to take control. And I think Ted is a central casting type of CEO guy, maybe more so than the other two. And, you know, for me, it was an obvious choice.

And you know, again, at least credit goes to Morgan Stanley that they established a succession. It was clear it was going to happen this year. It was clear it would be one of three people, actually one of two people. And that’s more than you can say about JPMorgan Chase or Bank of America.

Julie Hyman: Okay, and I want to ask about both of them, right? Because you mentioned the financial crisis. And the CEOs of both of them have been moving back and forth since then. And I think most investors are relatively pleased with its performance. But at some point, they have to go, right? This can’t last forever. So what do you see as the path there?

William Cohan: Well, Julie, as we both know, no one survives. And the way out is that he has to choose successors in Jamie Dimon and Brian Moynihan. And everyone will have to choose their successor. This is the most important job a CEO does. And hopefully, they’ll get it right.

You know, I recently wrote a book about GE, where Jack Welch, you know, unfortunately, was eager to tell me that he made a mistake in his success in choosing succession. Jamie and Brian still have a big chance to get it right. It’s not the easiest thing in the world. Many have left both companies watching to see if they will be in line to succeed these long-serving CEOs.

And so he’s lost a lot of talented people who are tired of waiting, especially at JPMorgan Chase, where there are now a lot of people who are CEOs of other banks and financial institutions who would have waited for Jamie to give up- Tired of doing it. Role. I completely understand why he doesn’t do it. This is the greatest work in the world. He is doing fantastic work. The board keeps rewarding them. You know, he’s got this special award that he got in 2021, which he’ll get in 2026 if he continues.

So I don’t think he’s going. Until then, at least, this stock sale is probably their first ever. And he certainly deserves to do so. So this is not a sign of anything. They need to do that–if I were both of those CEOs, I would be much more upfront than they are, like James Gorman, about the timing of succession and the candidates who will be in that race.

