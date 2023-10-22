Choice failed in its hostile Wyndham takeover, there's no cheap Hyatt Globalist anymore and are bedbugs really taking over Paris? (Saturday selection)

Choice fails in its billion-dollar attempt to deprive us of the joy of wakasa, Frontier refuses to refund money to a man who missed his flight because he stopped breathing and, what the Euro. Are bedbugs as bad as everyone says? All that and more in this week’s Saturday Pick, our weekly round-up of interesting news from around the interwebs (links to each article are embedded in the headlines).

Choice tries (and fails) to capture Windham.

Anyone who reads Frequent Miler knows we’re big fans of Wyndham Rewards… and it’s not just because of their industry-leading, funky, South American hotels. No, that’s because using Wyndham points to book a Vacasa vacation rental is one of the best deals in points and miles today (especially combined with the 8x bonus categories on the Wyndham Earner Business Card). Then, you can imagine our horror to learn that Choice Hotels attempted a hostile takeover of Wyndham this week, making three offers of cash and stock that represented a 20% premium over Wyndham’s current share price. . All of us on the FM team saw Wakasa’s death before our eyes, but fortunately Windham remained steadfast and rejected the offers. Unfortunately, rumor has it that boyfriends aren’t necessarily welcome, and Windham may be waiting for a better offer. Stock up on beach Hawaii vacation homes whenever you can.

Frontier refuses refund to man who stopped breathing at the gate

It takes a long time to get a refund from Frontier.

Frontier isn’t just known as the airline where you have to pay for seats, bags, snacks, drinks, and air. No, the most unpopular airline in America is also known to have trouble with refunds. How many complaints? Well, a local Phoenix TV station reported a situation where a woman was waiting with her father at the gate to board a flight and, suddenly, her father became unconscious and stopped breathing. Emergency services were called and the man spent three days in a local hospital before being returned home. The gate agent gave her an incident number, and assured her that, when she called for her refund, it would already be in the system. However, when he did so, Frontier denied doing any such thing, stating that the flight “was not cancelled” and that the woman and her unconscious father were “no-shows”. Frontier eventually relented after being contacted by the TV station and asked to explain itself, but it gives us another valuable data point in the FAQ, “What do I have to do to get a refund from Frontier ?”

Are bedbugs really taking over Paris?

Will Smith fighting bedbugs during a recent stay in Paris

Anyone who travels, and probably even those who don’t, lives with a certain base fear of bed bugs. I think that’s mainly the idea: while you sleep, these little prehistoric beasts come out of their dens during the day to feast on you while you’re sleeping like little creepy-crawly Draculas. I have been their victim at least once in a dirty airport hotel in Wichita, KS. Those 12-15 itchy pimples on my lower legs bothered me more than the hundreds of mosquito bites I have suffered over the years. Currently, there is an almost hysterical level of panic over an “infestation” of bed bugs in Paris. A brief search on YouTube will turn up videos of the tiny creatures in hotels, on chairs…even in the subway. But are they really as bad, or perhaps unusually bad, as all the coverage suggests? Loyalty Lobby shared an interesting article from Scientific American where some “bedbug experts” effectively say, “Not really.” Their common issue is that there can be a bed bug infestation abnormally low During the COVID pandemic and now people are really starting to notice them again. For example, a few months ago bed bug infestations were reported in seven hotels on the Las Vegas Strip, which shows that Paris is not the only place where the creatures have a certain “joie de vivre”. .

MGM leaves World of Hyatt…goodbye to cheap globalist

People waving flags are saying goodbye to the globalist mattress run

Earlier this month, MGM ended its long-standing partnership with World of Hyatt in favor of a new partnership with Marriott, scheduled to begin in late 2023 and early 2024. Was going to happen. We have already made a proposal for the end of this partnership. , which gave us MGM/Hyatt status and waived resort fees at MGM properties. Perhaps the biggest hole in the lives of some Hyatt fans will be the cheap mattress run made possible by a Sunday-Thursday stay at the Excalibur. By combining weeknight rates under $20, comp stays, and mobile check-in, enterprising people were able to get specific nights in chunks of 4-5 nights for a few bucks per night. All of this was made even better by the fact that you never had to set foot in Excalibur, adding several hours to your life expectancy. Alas, all good things eventually come to an end… and so this is one of the cheapest ways to build Hyatt Globalist status.





